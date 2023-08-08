Gilsenan and Tierney on target in 7-goal Carabao Cup thriller

IRELAND U19 INTERNATIONAL Zak Gilsenan marked his competitive debut with a goal as a youthful Blackburn survived a Carabao Cup first-round scare before overcoming Sky Bet League Two Walsall in a 4-3 victory.

The Championship outfit twice came from behind with goals from Ireland U21 internationals Oisin McEntee and Ross Tierney cancelled out by Gilsenan and Niall Ennis before half-time.

Strikes from Jake Garrett and John Buckley gave Blackburn breathing space but a late goal from Ronan Maher – who has been capped twice by Ireland at U19 level – ensured a nervy finish.

Walsall were worth their 19th-minute lead when McEntee buried a looping header beyond Joe Hilton, but Ryan Hedges crossed for Gilsenan to squeeze home a 21st-minute leveller.

Ennis forced a smart save from Jackson Smith before Tierney finished off a well-worked team goal in the 37th minute, side-footing into the bottom corner from 12 yards.

However, the lead lasted just three minutes as Hedges crossed for Ennis to calmly slot home from 10 yards out.

Rovers were ahead five minutes after the break when Buckley fed Garrett, who rifled into the bottom-right corner. Buckley got in on the act after Gilsenan’s superb first-time pass set him free and he placed beyond the despairing dive of Smith.

The Saddlers gave themselves hope six minutes from time when Maher curled spectacularly into the far-left corner, but Blackburn held on.

On a busy night of EFL Cup action, Ireland U21 defender Sean Roughan opened the scoring in a 2-0 win for Lincoln at Notts County.

Cian Hayes scored as Fleetwood were beaten 3-2 by Port Vale, while JJ Kayode’s equaliser saw Rotherham draw with Morecambe.

Elsewhere, Gillingham were 3-1 winners against Southampton and New Zealand international Ben Waine bagged two first-half goals as Championship newcomers Plymouth eased into the second round 2-0 against League One Leyton Orient at Home Park.

Wrexham went through on penalties after a goalless draw at home to Wigan, Reading won 4-0 at Millwall and Blackpool beat Derby 2-0.

Juninho Bacuna scored twice as Birmingham cruised into the second round with a 2-0 win at Cheltenham. Andre Vidigal’s winner saw Stoke progress with a 2-1 win over fellow Championship side West Brom.

Sheffield Wednesday beat Stockport County 4-1 on penalties after Tyreeq Bakinson levelled for the home side deep into time added on to make it 1-1 and force a shoot-out, while Doncaster caused an upset with a deserved 2-1 victory at Championship side Hull and Stevenage recorded with a 4-3 penalty shootout upset of Watford following a 1-1 draw.

Chris Rigg became Sunderland’s youngest ever goal scorer but his efforts proved in vain as they crashed out with a 5-3 penalty shoot-out defeat at the hands of Crewe, and League Two Salford dumped Championship side Preston after a penalty shoot-out win at Deepdale.

Middlesbrough ran out 3-2 winners over 10-man Huddersfield and Joel Piroe scored twice as Swansea powered to a 3-0 demolition of League One side Northampton.