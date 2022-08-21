Membership : Access or Sign Up
Wijnaldum's World Cup in doubt after he breaks leg in training with Roma

Dutch midfielder has fractured the tibia in his right leg.

By AFP Sunday 21 Aug 2022, 10:53 PM
Wijnaldum joined Roma on loan from Paris Saint-Germain.
Image: Agn Foto
GEORGINIO WIJNALDUM SUFFERED a broken leg in training, Roma announced on Sunday, leaving his chances of playing at the World Cup with the Netherlands in real doubt.

“Following an injury sustained during training this afternoon, Georginio Wijnaldum subsequently underwent medical tests that confirmed the presence of a fracture to the tibia in his right leg,” the Serie A club said in a statement.

Roma did not say for how long the midfielder would be out, adding that he will “undergo further assessments in the coming days”.

Wijnaldum has won 86 caps for his country, scoring 26 times.

He moved to Roma on loan from Paris Saint-Germain earlier this month and his injury deprives coach Jose Mourinho of a player who had made Roma a potential dark horse for the Serie A title.

– © AFP 2022

