Dublin: 5°C Friday 10 December 2021
Celtic facing striker shortage ahead of the visit of Motherwell

Giorgos Giakoumakis faces another week or two on the sidelines following minor knee surgery.

By Press Association Friday 10 Dec 2021, 2:25 PM
35 minutes ago 488 Views 1 Comment
Kyogo Furuhashi is out of tomorrow's game.
Kyogo Furuhashi is out of tomorrow's game.
CELTIC FACE A striker shortage for the Premiership visit of Motherwell after Kyogo Furuhashi and Albian Ajeti suffered hamstring injuries against Real Betis on Thursday.

Giorgos Giakoumakis faces another week or two on the sidelines following minor knee surgery. Jota is also out with a hamstring problem and fellow winger James Forrest also missed the Betis game.

Anthony Ralston has missed two games with a strain while long-term absentees Christopher Jullien (knee) and Karamoko Dembele (ankle) remain out.

Motherwell have their own problems, with manager Graham Alexander admitting they would be a “little bit bare” for Sunday’s clash after picking up some fitness issues at Easter Road last weekend.

Alexander has issues in central defence, with Ricki Lamie going off against Hibernian and Sondre Solholm Johansen and Juhani Ojala already out.

Mark O’Hara has been missing from Motherwell’s midfield but Barry Maguire returns from suspension.

Press Association

