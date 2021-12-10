Celtic facing striker shortage ahead of the visit of Motherwell

Kyogo Furuhashi is out of tomorrow's game.

CELTIC FACE A striker shortage for the Premiership visit of Motherwell after Kyogo Furuhashi and Albian Ajeti suffered hamstring injuries against Real Betis on Thursday.

Giorgos Giakoumakis faces another week or two on the sidelines following minor knee surgery. Jota is also out with a hamstring problem and fellow winger James Forrest also missed the Betis game.

Anthony Ralston has missed two games with a strain while long-term absentees Christopher Jullien (knee) and Karamoko Dembele (ankle) remain out.

It was great to finally get out there in front of the fans and finish our europa league campaign with a win . @CelticFC pic.twitter.com/MTV1CgMXBU — Osaze Urhoghide (@Osazeus) December 10, 2021

Motherwell have their own problems, with manager Graham Alexander admitting they would be a “little bit bare” for Sunday’s clash after picking up some fitness issues at Easter Road last weekend.

Alexander has issues in central defence, with Ricki Lamie going off against Hibernian and Sondre Solholm Johansen and Juhani Ojala already out.

Mark O’Hara has been missing from Motherwell’s midfield but Barry Maguire returns from suspension.