Thursday 1 October 2020
Giovagnoli wants to face Mourinho's Spurs as he guides Dundalk to Europa League

The Italian has improbably presided over a run to the group stages of Europe’s secondary competition.

By Gavin Cooney Thursday 1 Oct 2020, 10:31 PM
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

DUNDALK BOSS FILIPPO Giovagnoli says he wants to face Jose Mourinho and Tottenham in the group stages of the Europa League following tonight’s play-off win against KI of the Faroe Islands. 

Giovagnoli took over the club six weeks ago and has presided over an improbable run to the group stages, emulating Stephen Kenny’s achievement four years ago. 

The draw takes place tomorrow, with a host of high-profile potential opponents, including Arsenal, Spurs, Roma, Napoli, Leicester, Celtic and Rangers. 

“I would love to play against Jose Mourinho” said Giovagnoli when asked who he wants to face in the competition. “He is an icon in soccer, just to meet him on the pitch would be great.”

Dundalk doubled their half-time lead a minute after the break, but sat back and saw KI pull a goal back before Daniel Kelly sealed the win with a breakaway goal in the closing stages. 

While obviously ecstatic with the result, Giovagnoli was unimpressed with his side’s performance. 

“The feeling is unbelievable. I am a little upset with the performance, but tonight we were so nervous. We were feeling the game so much, and it’s normal. It was a final, such an important game. 

“But what is important tonight is the result. We have made history. 

“We thought about the result and didn’t stick with the plan. At 2-0 we stood back, you can’t do that. You can’t give that amount of the pitch to any team in the world.” 

Giovagnoli played down what the result means for him, though did reference the support he and assistant Giuseppe Rossi were getting from their former colleagues in New York and their native Italy. 

“My village in Italy is going crazy, we are happy of course, but this result is going to help the club to build a new journey, something special.” 

Giovagnoli is an interim boss and his deal expires at the end of the season, but he is eager to stay into 2021.

“I want to stay, I want to build something with Dundalk. We have a lot of potential.”

The squad have a day off tomorrow so won’t watch the draw together at the training ground, and so Giovagnoli and Rossi will watch it together at their B&B in Dundalk. Then focus switches to the weekend’s league game at home to Finn Harps, as they go about improving their league form and securing qualification for next season’s edition of the Europa League. 

Gavin Cooney
@gcooney93
gavincooney@the42.ie

