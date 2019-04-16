This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Argentine midfielder makes €25m permanent move from PSG after shining in La Liga

23-year-old Giovani Lo Celso is Real Betis’ top scorer this season with 15 goals in all competitions.

By The42 Team Tuesday 16 Apr 2019, 4:03 PM
Lo Celso under pressure from Barcelona midfielder Arthur.
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images

REAL BETIS HAVE exercised their option to complete the permanent signing of Giovani Lo Celso from Paris Saint-Germain.

The Spanish side signed midfielder Lo Celso on loan in August 2018 and the 23-year-old has now agreed a contract through to 2023.

Betis CEO Jose Miguel Lopez Catalan confirmed in November the club’s intention to pay the required €25million fee after being “convinced” by his performances.

The Argentina international is Betis’ top scorer with 15 goals in all competitions and was on target in the 3-2 derby defeat to Sevilla on Saturday.

He made 38 appearances for PSG in Ligue 1 after arriving from boyhood club Rosario Central in 2016.

Betis sit ninth in La Liga with six games to play.

