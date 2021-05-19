BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 16°C Wednesday 19 May 2021
Advertisement

Ireland's Dan Martin loses over six minutes on Giro leader and slips back to 18th place

Martin finished in 40th place in Stage 11 of the tour.

By AFP Wednesday 19 May 2021, 4:59 PM
39 minutes ago 372 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5441721
Action from Stage 11 of the Giro d'Italia.
Image: Fabio Ferrari/LaPresse
Action from Stage 11 of the Giro d'Italia.
Action from Stage 11 of the Giro d'Italia.
Image: Fabio Ferrari/LaPresse

IRELAND’S DAN MARTIN has slipped back to 18th place in the general classification of the Giro d’Italia after losing 6:14 on the leader Egan Bernal today.

Martin finished stage 11 of the tour in 40th place and is now 7:06 behind the Colombian after starting the day in eighth place overall.

Colombian Bernal, riding for Ineos, tightened his grip on the overall Giro d’Italia lead after Wednesday’s 11th stage won by Switzlerand’s Mauro Schmid.

Team Qhubeka’s Schmid won the 162km stage as part of a long range breakaway while 2019 Tour de France winner Bernal extended his overall lead in Tuscany.

Belgian Remco Evenepoel was another of the big losers of the day, as the race resumed after Tuesday’s rest day, falling behind in the final 20km to drop 2:08 to Bernal, who gained time on all his rivals.

The 24-year-old Colombian was at ease throughout the day and perfectly mastered the final 35km section of white dirt roads that also feature on the Strade Bianche one day classic.

In the climb to Montalcino, Bernal outpaced Russian Aleksandr Vlasov in a group that included British riders Hugh Carthy and Simon Yates.

Evenepoel fell behind a first time in the descent of the first of four dirt road sectors and was definitely trailing in the third were he clearly suffered and had to be helped by Deceuninck-Quick-Step teammate Joao Almeida.

But the 21-year-old Belgian, making his cycling comeback in the Giro after nine months out following an accident, dropped from overall second to seventh at 2:22 adrift of the pink jersey.

France’s Romain Bardet also lost steam late along with Italian climber Giulio Ciccone.

Schmid, 22, pulled clear of Italian breakaway rival Alessandro Covi, finishing just one second ahead for his first professional win.

Overall, Bernal leads Vlasovic by 45 seconds with Italian Damiano Caruso at 1:12.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

Thursday’s 12th stage covers 212km between Siena and Bagno di Romana with four climbs including the Passo del Carnaio in the final 10km.

© – AFP, 2021

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie