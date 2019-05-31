This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 17 °C Friday 31 May, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Carapaz still in pink as Chaves wins Giro 19th stage

Esteban Chaves claimed victory in today’s penultimate mountain stage.

By AFP Friday 31 May 2019, 5:14 PM
39 minutes ago 231 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4663940

ECUADOR’S RICHARD CARAPAZ tightened his grip on the leader’s pink jersey as Colombia’s Esteban Chaves claimed victory in the 19th stage of the Giro d’Italia on Friday.

Giro d'Italia 2019 - edizione 102 - tappa 19 - Da Treviso A San Martino Di Castrozza - km 151 Esteban Chaves emerges as Stage 19 winner on Friday. Source: Gian Mattia D'Alberto/Lapresse.G

Chaves, riding for the Mitchelton-Scott team, edged clear of a breakaway that battled up a gruelling final 13.6km climb with a 5.6% gradient.

Chaves, who finished second in the Giro and third in the Vuelta in 2016, found himself riding solo with just under 3km to race to the line. Italy’s Andrea Vendrame twice overcame chain problems to finish second with Portugal’s Amaro Antunes rounding out the podium.

Chaves’ compatriot Miguel Angel Lopez, chasing second spot in the general classification, was the big winner of the day as he finished more than 40sec ahead of his main rivals.

With just two days of racing to come, the Colombian is now lying in sixth at 5min 33sec.

Leader Carapaz resisted a late surge by third-placed Primoz Roglic, holding on to cross the mountain-top finish line in a peloton alongside the Slovenian, Italian Vincenzo Nibali and Spain’s Mikel Landa, the latter two staying in second and fourth positions overall respectively.

On Saturday’s penultimate stage, the riders tackle a punishing 193km ride from Feltre to Croce d’Aune Monte Avena in the Dolomites that features five long climbs including 11km at 5.5% up Croce d’Aune and 6.9km at 7.3% up Monte Avena. The Giro ends with a 15.6km time trial in Verona on Sunday.

© – AFP 2019

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie