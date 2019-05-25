This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 18 °C Saturday 25 May, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Carapaz grabs pink jersey with Giro stage 14 win

The 25-year-old edged ahead of Primoz Roglic in the standings after breaking from the chief contenders on the Giro’s toughest hill yet.

By AFP Saturday 25 May 2019, 6:11 PM
59 minutes ago 424 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4652384
Richard Carapaz wins stage 14 on the Giro d'Italia.
Image: Fabio Ferrari/Lapresse
Richard Carapaz wins stage 14 on the Giro d'Italia.
Richard Carapaz wins stage 14 on the Giro d'Italia.
Image: Fabio Ferrari/Lapresse

MOVISTAR’S ECUADORIAN CLIMBER Richard Carapaz shot to the top of the Giro d’Italia overall standings on Saturday when he soloed to victory at the stage 14 summit finish.

The 25-year-old edged ahead of Primoz Roglic in the standings after breaking from the chief contenders on the Giro’s toughest hill yet, while Britain’s Simon Yates was second after attacking on the last kilometre.

“I worked so hard for this, it’s a real dream come true,” said an exuberant Carapaz at the winning post.

I felt good this morning. We knew the altitude was good for me. I gave it everything because I knew the entire Giro was at stake. The 30 seconds I gained on the penultimate climb were enough to allow me to build the lead I needed.”

Man-to-beat Roglic and two-time winner Vincenzo Nibali kept a close eye on each other all day with the Italian testing the Slovenian with a daredevil descent on the penultimate climb the Colle San Carlo.

It was on that hill that overnight leader Jan Polanc ran out of gas and gave up the pink jersey and lost almost eight minutes on the day.

The win – his second of the Giro after a surprise bunch sprint triumph in stage four – and the show of power with which it was achieved, marks out Carapaz as a contender after he came fourth in the Giro last year.

He now leads Roglic by 7 seconds while Nibali is third at 1min 47sec.

Sunday’s stage is one of the longest on the Giro at 232km, starting with a 160km flat section before the race swings into a series of short but challenging climbs and descents which pundits feel may suit Nibali.

© – AFP 2019

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie