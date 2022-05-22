Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 17°C Sunday 22 May 2022
Giulio Ciccone wins stage 15 of Giro d'Italia

On a quiet day for the general classification, overall leader Richard Carapaz stayed in the main peloton.

By AFP Sunday 22 May 2022, 4:55 PM
Giulio Ciccone was today's winner.
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

GIULIO CICCONE won the 15th stage of the Giro d’Italia on Sunday after a solo attack on the final climb of the 177-kilometre run between Rivarolo Canavese and Cogne.

Trek-Segafredo rider Ciccone was part of a small breakaway group which contained no general classification contenders and finished well ahead of closest rider Santiago Buitrago after making his move just under 20km from the finish line.

It was a third Giro stage win for the 27-year-old, who burst away from Hugh Carthy and Buitrago with the trio on the ascent to the summit finish in Cogne in the Aosta Valley.

Ciccone was the winner of the mountains classification of the 2019 edition of the Italian Grand Tour.

On a quiet day for the general classification, overall leader Richard Carapaz stayed in the main peloton, which contained all the main men and was several minutes back when Ciccone crossed.

Ineos rider Carapaz took over the  pink jersey in Saturday’s 14th stage.

