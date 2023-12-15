From flood damage and dual clashes to All-Ireland final day in Croke Park

FROM FLOOD DAMAGE to their club premises to an All-Ireland final in Croke Park, it’s been a whirlwind few weeks for Glanmire.

And that’s without even mentioning the cross-channel dual clash that was thrown into the mix.

The Cork outfit contest their first LGFA intermediate club championship final against Ballinamore Sean O’Heslins of Leitrim at HQ tomorrow afternoon.

In October, Glanmire was among the areas hit by severe flooding caused by Storm Babet.

Sarsfields, the local hurling club, was also badly impacted just days after they were crowned county champions, and both sides have held a united front through a difficult period.

“It’s still being affected, to be honest,” Glanmire coach Conor Quinlan tells The 42.

“We’d use the Sars’ all-weather as well at the start of the year but that was flooded too. It was destroyed, basically, so that’s out of bounds. Our own pitch is kind of half-opened at the moment, so we’re between an all-weather and the pitch. You just have to adapt.

“With the support of clubs around, they’ve been very good. They’ve offered their pitches up to us, and it’s not easy at this time of year giving up pitches with the weather.”

Glanmire finished 2018 as Cork, Munster and All-Ireland junior champions. They’re now aiming to do the same five years later at intermediate level — and less than 25 years since their formation in 2000.

It was a case of fourth time lucky in the county final, having suffered defeat in the intermediate showpiece in 2020, 2021 and 2022.

But under new management this year, Glanmire finally achieved their goal of promotion to the senior ranks, and it has all gone from there through a colourful campaign.

“I’ve heard interviews over the last few weeks with a few of the local stations,” Quinlan, who was involved in the Cork senior ladies football set-up in recent years, explains.

“The girls had lost three intermediate finals in-a-row, so the narrative was that there was probably a bit of freedom after winning the county. There was a lot of other pressure that came with it as well, playing battle-hardened teams.

“It’s our first year as management after coming in, so we’re still learning about the girls in different matches. When we won the county, there might be a bit of Cork arrogance that you expect to beat most teams as you go along, but you soon realise you’re properly in tight games and they’re tough to get out of. You get nothing easy.

“This time of year is a big leveller as well, the weather is bad, you can’t put up big scores and stuff like that. We’re learning all the time. It will bode well for the girls going up to senior next year anyway, which was the ultimate aim for this year.”

SPORTSFILE. Amy Turpin captained Glanmire to All-Ireland junior glory in 2018. SPORTSFILE.

Quinlan reckons 11 of the panel were involved in the 2018 All-Ireland win — they’re all around the age of 23 or 24 now — while six ‘new’ players have graduated from a strong U16 team. One or two outsiders have also joined the set-up, with a lot of managerial trust in the panel.

A recent trip to London for the All-Ireland quarter-final against Tir Chonaill Gaels resulted not only in a crucial win. It was a perfect bonding experience between the “older leadership group” and the new recruits.

But it also threw up a familiar dual clash. After the football fixture on Saturday, several players had to hightail it home for their Munster senior camogie final on the Sunday.

Ellen Murphy was one of those involved, and tomorrow, there’s a different crossover: her husband Tadhg Óg Murphy — son of the famous Cork goalscorer that helped end Kerry’s nine in-a-row Munster bid in 1983 — coaches St Catherine’s in their All-Ireland junior club hurling semi-final against Easkey in Ballinasloe.

Quinlan recalls another challenging day for the dual contingent. “Our semi-final of the Cork county [championship], the [camogie] girls played that morning at 12 and we played at three. We had to make a couple of decisions with that same day situation.

“Look, it’s tough on the girls. Even if you’re playing on separate days of the weekend, physically it mightn’t be as demanding but mentally, it’s tricky. Both games are being thrown around in their heads and it’s hard not to think about the next one.

“Both managements have worked very well together this year, I will say that. I’d actually think the [dual] girls have more time off because they were missing training,” he laughs.

Sam Barnes / SPORTSFILE Glanmire captain Ellen Twomey and Gráinne Prior of Ballinamore Sean O’Heslins at a media day in Croke Park earlier this week. Sam Barnes / SPORTSFILE / SPORTSFILE

Quinlan is expecting another tough battle against Ballinamore, both sides having pulled off some late swings amidst dramatic endings through their respective campaigns.

The Croke Park factor will undoubtedly play a part, with all involved relishing the chance to play at HQ. Glanmire even have a special train booked for supporters, with the team joining them for the return trip to the Rebel county, which adds to the occasion.

“Ah, it’s special,” Quinlan concludes. “It’s trying to keep girls’ feet on the ground with the build-up to it. Everything is magnified even more now with social media and it’s hard to hide the girls away from that.

“I think it will all be on the day and whoever can keep their nerve on the day will be important as well.

“The support around Glanmire: flags, bunting… the buzz around the club is just building all the time. Even outside, there’s huge interest in Cork when you go onto provincials. It’s a small enough community and everyone is congratulating each other.

“We’re looking forward to it. Preparation has gone well. We’re still learning about the girls and stuff like that but it’s all coming together nicely and hopefully it culminates in a win.”

