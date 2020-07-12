This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Cork GAA Club confirm positive Covid test as three other clubs are cleared to resume activity

Glanworth, who play in the Cork Intermediate Football Championship, informed the Cork County Board of the positive test on Sunday.

By The42 Team Sunday 12 Jul 2020, 7:52 PM
Covid-19 signage at a GAA ground.
Image: James Crombie/INPHO
Image: James Crombie/INPHO

NORTH CORK CLUB Glanworth have confirmed that one of their players has tested positive for Covid-19, while three other clubs in the Rebel County will be able to resume activity in the coming week after their members’ tests all came back negative.

Glanworth’s positive test was reported by the Avondhu club to the Cork County Board, who announced on Sunday that their Competitions Control Committee will consult with Croke Park and then meet “to consider the implications, if any” for county championships on Leeside.

The statement read: “Cork County Board has been informed by Glanworth GAA that a player has tested positive for Covid 19. The club has implemented the GAA guidelines on dealing with a positive case, which have been issued to all clubs.

The Competitions Control Committee will meet in due course, following consultation with Croke Park, to consider the implications, if any, for county competitions. Further details will issue if necessary.

Glanworth had been preparing for the Cork Intermediate Football Championship but have duly suspended “all further club activity until public health contact tracers carry out full close contact assessment and testing”, per a statement released on the club’s social media channels.

Meanwhile, Cork clubs Argideen Rangers, Ballinascarthy and St Oliver Plunkett’s have been cleared to resume training after all-negative results from tests of club members who came in to contact with a person subsequently confirmed to have the coronavirus.

Return-to-play protocols from the GAA dictate that clubs must cease activity in the event of a suspected Covid-19 positive case to allow for contact tracing and testing.

That process has been completed as it pertains to the three Cork clubs in question, and with no positive tests returned, they can each return to training from today onwards.

“As per HSE Public Health guidance and GAA return to play protocol, Ballinascarthy GAA and Camogie clubs can resume collective training,” read a statement on Ballinascarthy’s Facebook page. “We won’t be making any comment on individual members’ medical history and remind everyone to respect the privacy of those involved. Thank you.’

An Argideen Rangers statement read: “We are pleased to inform our members that Argideen Rangers GAA Club will be recommencing club activities from Sunday, July 12th. We thank you for your patience and support over the past few days. As we resume activities, we remind all our members to strictly adhere to the public health advice and guidelines provided by the HSE and by the GAA.”

Last weekend, Kilkenny city GAA club James Stephens confirmed one of their players tested positive for the virus. The player made a full recovery and those identified via contact tracing all returned negative results. Club activity resumed following a precautionary suspension of one week.

GAA clubs around the country returned to full-contact training and challenge matches last week, with competitive action and championship clashes set to begin next Friday, 17 July.

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team
@The42_ie
sport@the42.ie

