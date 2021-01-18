BE PART OF THE TEAM

Glasgow confirm signing of Ian Keatley until end of the season

The experienced 33-year-old recently left Italian club Benetton.

By Murray Kinsella Monday 18 Jan 2021, 1:10 PM
Keatley won seven caps for Ireland.
Image: Ryan Hiscott/INPHO
Image: Ryan Hiscott/INPHO

GLASGOW WARRIORS HAVE confirmed the signing of former Ireland out-half Ian Keatley until the end of the 2020/21 season.

The 33-year-old recently left Italian side Benetton but has quickly found a new club after penning a deal with Glasgow.

Ex-Munster and Connacht man Keatley’s time in Italy ended unhappily, with Benetton struggling badly in the Pro14 this season, but he will hope to rebound and show his quality for Danny Wilson’s Warriors in the coming months.

“It’s a strange time to be joining the team with everything that’s going on with Covid, however I’m really happy to be joining a club and a city with a proud rugby history,” said Keatley. 

“I’m looking forward to being able to start on a fresh slate with Glasgow and I’m excited to begin working with Danny and his coaching team.

“This club is a top-quality outfit and I’m relishing the chance to be able to play alongside some of its top-quality talent.”

Glasgow had been looking for out-half cover for first-choice Adam Hastings, who is departing for Gloucester next season, meaning the signing of Keatley is very welcome.

“It’s apparent and appropriate to suggest that we need to add an experienced fly-half to our situation that we are currently in,” said Glasgow head coach Wilson.

“In our last recruitment cycle, before the season started, we wanted to bring in both a 15 and a 10. However, we didn’t get the opportunity to do that due to Covid.

“Pete Horne has done a great job for us at fly-half this season; however, 12 is his favoured position and with his recent concussion problems and Adam Hastings’ shoulder, we need bring in some experience at fly-half for the last six months of the season.

“We now have that opportunity and we are chuffed to be able to bring in someone of Ian’s quality, experience, and knowledge into the squad.

“Ian has been a fantastic player over the years for Munster, Connacht and more recently at Benetton.

“His experience will be great from a performance point of view. He will also be invaluable to the development of our young players, including the likes of Ross Thompson, and also enable us to look at Pete [Horne] in his natural position of inside centre.”

Murray Kinsella
@Murray_Kinsella
murray@the42.ie

