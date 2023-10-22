Leinster's young guns ship seven tries in opening URC defeat to Glasgow

Glasgow Warriors 43

Leinster 25

Lewis Stuart reports from Scotstoun Stadium

A YOUNG LEINSTER side were given a reality check as they went down in the opening game of this season’s URC with the home side claiming seven tries despite some brave defence from the Irish visitors.

It had been trouble for Leinster pretty much from the start with Glasgow finding holes in their first-up defence, and had it not been for a couple of crucial tackles from Ciaran Frawley at full back, they would have got off to a racing start.

His heroics only delayed the inevitable, however, as home flanker Rory Darge bounced back off a tackle where he wasn’t held and fed full back Josh McKay for the opening try. Two penalties from Ross Byrne did reduce the deficit but another break from the Scots with number eight Henco Ventre feeding wing Sebastian Cancelliere brought them a second score.

That finally woke Leinster as they won a string of penalties as the home side’s discipline evaporated, and after hammering the line through five penalties, eventually got over with prop Jack Boyle the one to touch down and Byrne’s conversion putting them ahead.

It didn’t last, though, as Glasgow hit back with a slice of luck going their way as they hacked the loose ball on and centre Huw Jones got the perfect bounce to run in unopposed. They had even collected the scoring bonus point before the break as a lineout maul drove over with hooker Angus Fraser the one to touch down.

The second half opened much more brightly for Leinster as they got all the early pressure and another string of penalties, eventually working replacement hooker Lee Barron over for the score.

Glasgow hit back with McKay breaking clear after taking a high kick and putting scrum-half George Horne in for the score.

There was disappointment for Leinster when centre Liam Turner was judged to have put a foot in touch going for the line after a brilliant break from replacement scrum-half Cormac Foley, but minutes later they got the benefit for a similar close call when wing Tommy O’Brien was given the score.

It brought them back within range of their hosts but it was the home side that finished on a high with hooker Johnny Matthews being driven over before a second lineout maul was hauled down and the home side were given a penalty try to wrap up the game.

Scorers for Glasgow Warriors:

Tries: Josh McKay, Sebastian Cancelliere, Huw Jones, Angus Fraser, George Horne, Johnny Matthews, Penalty Try.

Josh McKay, Sebastian Cancelliere, Huw Jones, Angus Fraser, George Horne, Johnny Matthews, Penalty Try. Conversions: Jordan [2 from 4], George Horne [1 from 2]

Scorers for Leinster:

Tries: Jack Boyle, Lee Barron, Tommy O’Brien.

Jack Boyle, Lee Barron, Tommy O’Brien. Conversions: Harry Byrne [2 from 3]

Harry Byrne [2 from 3] Penalties: Byrne [2 from 2]

Glasgow Warriors: Josh McKay; Kyle Steyn, Stafford McDowall, Huw Jones, Sebastian Cancelliere (sin bin: 48-58; Tom Jordan (Duncan Weir, 76), Jamie Dobie (George Horne, 52); Oli Kebble (Nathan McBeth, 52), Angus Fraser (Johnny Matthews, 52), Zander Fagerson (Lucio Sordoni, 59), Greg Peterson, Scott Cummings (Alex Samuel, 76), Gregor Brown (Tom Gordon, 63), Rory Darge, Henco Venter (Ally Miller, 52).

Leinster: Ciaran Frawley; Tommy O’Brien, Liam Turner (Sam Prendergast, 66), Charlie Ngatai, Jordan Larmour (sin bin: 76-end); Harry Byrne, Luke McGrath (Cormac Foley, 50); Jack Boyle (Paddy McCarthy, 50), John McKee (Lee Barron, 25), Thomas Clarkson (Rory McGuire, 50), Ross Molony, Jason Jenkins (Brian Deeny, 50, sin bin: 79-end), Max Deegan, Scott Penny (Will Connors, 73), James Culhane (Rhys Ruddock, 50).

Referee: Craig Evans (WRU)