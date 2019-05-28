This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
After loss to Leinster, Glasgow Warriors duo drafted into Scotland training squad for World Cup

Kyle Steyn and Scott Cummings were in action in Saturday’s Pro14 decider.

By Fintan O'Toole Tuesday 28 May 2019, 11:00 AM
1 hour ago 1,404 Views No Comments
TWO GLASGOW WARRIORS players have been added to the Scotland training squad for the Rugby World Cup in the wake of their Pro14 final loss to Leinster on Saturday. 

Kyle Steyn Kyle Steyn in action against Leinster on Saturday. Source: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

Centre Kyle Steyn and second row Scott Cummings have been selected by coach Gregor Townsend as Scotland build up to the tournament in Japan which will see them go up against Ireland in Pool A. 

Townsend named a 42-man training squad earlier this month and left two further spaces in the squad for players to force their way into contention. 

Both Steyn and Cummings were in action at Celtic Park on Saturday as they lost out 18-15 to Leinster in the Pro14 decider. The uncapped duo have now been drafted into the international setup.

Glasgow Warrior's Scott Cummings is tackled by Leinster's Bryan Byrne and Ross Byrne Scott Cummings goes up against Leinster duo Bryan Byrne and Ross Byrne. Source: Billy Stickland/INPHO

“We are fortunate to have a number of very good second-rows available to us right now,” stated Townsend.

“With Richie Gray, Tim Swinson and Andrew Davidson also in contention for this remaining place in our World Cup squad, Scott’s selection is a testament to how well he has performed throughout the season and in particular over the past few weeks.”

He added: “Kyle has Kmade an excellent impact since his debut for Glasgow earlier this season and has displayed strong defensive capabilities as well as a providing go-forward for his team when carrying ball.”

It brings to 19 the number of Glasgow Warriors players in the extended Scotland squad. They begin their World Cup campaign on 22 September with a pool opener against Ireland in Yokohama.

Gavan Casey is joined by Murray Kinsella and Sean Farrell for a review of the 2018/19 season, and cast an eye forward to next year and the Rugby World Cup in Japan.:


Source: The42 Rugby Weekly/SoundCloud

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:

Subscribe

