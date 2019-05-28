After loss to Leinster, Glasgow Warriors duo drafted into Scotland training squad for World Cup

TWO GLASGOW WARRIORS players have been added to the Scotland training squad for the Rugby World Cup in the wake of their Pro14 final loss to Leinster on Saturday.

Centre Kyle Steyn and second row Scott Cummings have been selected by coach Gregor Townsend as Scotland build up to the tournament in Japan which will see them go up against Ireland in Pool A.

Townsend named a 42-man training squad earlier this month and left two further spaces in the squad for players to force their way into contention.

Both Steyn and Cummings were in action at Celtic Park on Saturday as they lost out 18-15 to Leinster in the Pro14 decider. The uncapped duo have now been drafted into the international setup.

“We are fortunate to have a number of very good second-rows available to us right now,” stated Townsend.

“With Richie Gray, Tim Swinson and Andrew Davidson also in contention for this remaining place in our World Cup squad, Scott’s selection is a testament to how well he has performed throughout the season and in particular over the past few weeks.”

He added: “Kyle has Kmade an excellent impact since his debut for Glasgow earlier this season and has displayed strong defensive capabilities as well as a providing go-forward for his team when carrying ball.”

It brings to 19 the number of Glasgow Warriors players in the extended Scotland squad. They begin their World Cup campaign on 22 September with a pool opener against Ireland in Yokohama.

