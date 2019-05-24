This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 15 °C Friday 24 May, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Glasgow unchanged for Celtic Park showdown with Leinster

Dave Rennie is hoping to quadruple the ‘deafening’ atmosphere of Scotstoun to unseat the champions.

By Sean Farrell Friday 24 May 2019, 12:05 PM
43 minutes ago 994 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4649937
Glasgow huddle during their captain's run at Celtic Park.
Image: James Crombie/INPHO
Glasgow huddle during their captain's run at Celtic Park.
Glasgow huddle during their captain's run at Celtic Park.
Image: James Crombie/INPHO

GLASGOW WARRIORS HEAD coach Dave Rennie has unveiled his side to take on reigning champions Leinster in tomorrow’s Pro14 final at Celtic Park (kick-off 18.30, TG4, eir Sport).

The Conference A winners, who have won 17 of their 22 matches in this tournament this season, are unchanged from the starting XV who ran riot against Ulster in last weekend’s 50-20 semi-final victory.

There is one change among the replacements, where tighthead Darcy Rae makes way for Siua Halnukonuka. Here is the Leinster side they will face, complete with Johnny Sexton, Rob Kearney and Scott Fardy.

Adam Hastings will pull Warriors’ strings at 10, aiming to cap a brilliant second season with a trophy, while Ali Price and Sam Johnson operate either side of the young playmaker to pose a variety of attacking threats for the 2015 champions.

The match will mark a last Warriors outing for fullback Stuart Hogg, who will move south to Exeter Chiefs next season, and prop Jamie Bhatti who makes the shorter journey across to Edinburgh.

The Warrriors’ sole representative on the Pro14 Dream Team Zander Fagerson packs down at tighthead with Fraser Brown completing the front row.

Stuart Hogg Stuart Hogg in the shadow of Celtic Park. Source: James Crombie/INPHO

“We’re excited to represent our City and our families at what is going to be an amazing occasion for Glasgow,” says Rennie.

“The noise that 10,000 people make in Scotstoun is deafening, so to play in front of more than 40,000 of our supporters is going to be a special experience.”

Glasgow Warriors (v Leinster, Pro14 final 2019)

15. Stuart Hogg
14. Tommy Seymour
13. Kyle Steyn
12. Sam Johnson
11. DTH van der Merwe
10. Adam Hastings
9. Ali Price

1. Jamie Bhatti
2. Fraser Brown
3. Zander Fagerson
4. Scott Cummings
5. Jonny Gray
6. Rob Harley
7. Callum Gibbins (capt)
8. Matt Fagerson

Replacements:

16. Grant Stewart
17. Oli Kebble
18. Siua Halnukonuka
19. Ryan Wilson
20. Tom Gordon
21. George Horne
22. Pete Horne
23. Huw Jones

Gavan Casey is joined by Ryan Bailey and Andy Dunne to look ahead to Saturday’s Pro14 final, look at whether Joey Carbery’s move has paid off and Jack Conan talks about how his body is holding up.:


Source: The42 Rugby Weekly/SoundCloud

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Sean Farrell
@seanfarrell_42
Sean@The42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie