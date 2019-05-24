Glasgow unchanged for Celtic Park showdown with Leinster

GLASGOW WARRIORS HEAD coach Dave Rennie has unveiled his side to take on reigning champions Leinster in tomorrow’s Pro14 final at Celtic Park (kick-off 18.30, TG4, eir Sport).

The Conference A winners, who have won 17 of their 22 matches in this tournament this season, are unchanged from the starting XV who ran riot against Ulster in last weekend’s 50-20 semi-final victory.

There is one change among the replacements, where tighthead Darcy Rae makes way for Siua Halnukonuka. Here is the Leinster side they will face, complete with Johnny Sexton, Rob Kearney and Scott Fardy.

Adam Hastings will pull Warriors’ strings at 10, aiming to cap a brilliant second season with a trophy, while Ali Price and Sam Johnson operate either side of the young playmaker to pose a variety of attacking threats for the 2015 champions.

The match will mark a last Warriors outing for fullback Stuart Hogg, who will move south to Exeter Chiefs next season, and prop Jamie Bhatti who makes the shorter journey across to Edinburgh.

The Warrriors’ sole representative on the Pro14 Dream Team Zander Fagerson packs down at tighthead with Fraser Brown completing the front row.

Stuart Hogg in the shadow of Celtic Park. Source: James Crombie/INPHO

“We’re excited to represent our City and our families at what is going to be an amazing occasion for Glasgow,” says Rennie.

“The noise that 10,000 people make in Scotstoun is deafening, so to play in front of more than 40,000 of our supporters is going to be a special experience.”

Glasgow Warriors (v Leinster, Pro14 final 2019)

15. Stuart Hogg

14. Tommy Seymour

13. Kyle Steyn

12. Sam Johnson

11. DTH van der Merwe

10. Adam Hastings

9. Ali Price

1. Jamie Bhatti

2. Fraser Brown

3. Zander Fagerson

4. Scott Cummings

5. Jonny Gray

6. Rob Harley

7. Callum Gibbins (capt)

8. Matt Fagerson

Replacements:

16. Grant Stewart

17. Oli Kebble

18. Siua Halnukonuka

19. Ryan Wilson

20. Tom Gordon

21. George Horne

22. Pete Horne

23. Huw Jones

