Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 4°C Tuesday 22 November 2022
Advertisement

Glazers preparing to put Manchester United up for sale – reports

The owners have been unpopular with supporters ever since they took over at the club with a £790 million leveraged buy-out in 2005.

1 hour ago 4,014 Views 5 Comments
Manchester United directors Joel (right) and Avram Glazer (file pic).
Manchester United directors Joel (right) and Avram Glazer (file pic).
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

THE GLAZER family are preparing for a potential sale of Manchester United after 17 years of ownership, according to a report.

Sky News claim the unpopular American owners – who have faced significant fan opposition during their tenure – are set to announce their intention to examine potential sources of outside investment which could ultimately lead to them relinquishing control at Old Trafford.

Investment bankers, the report said, are being instructed to advise on the process, which is likely to include a full or partial sale, or strategic partnership with third parties.

The Glazers took over at United with a £790 million (€912 million) leveraged buy-out in 2005.

If they decide not to sell they could still look for an investment partner to raise capital in order to fund a much-needed redevelopment of Old Trafford.

United have not commented on the claims.

Gavin Cooney
Reports From Qatar

Get Gavin's exclusive writing and analysis from the 2022 Fifa World Cup

Become a Member

Owners of arch-rivals Liverpool Fenway Sports Group, also based in the United States, are currently exploring similar options for the whole or partial sale of a club bought in 2010 for £300m (€346m) but now worth at least 10 times that.

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (5)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie