Sunday 13 November 2022
Malachy O'Rourke's Glen come good in exciting clash after Canavan class inspired Errigal

A four-point win for the Derry champions.

34 minutes ago 1,210 Views 0 Comments
Action from Glen and Errigal Ciaran.
Image: Cathal McOscar/INPHO

Glen (Derry) 3-10

Errigal Ciarán (Tyrone) 1-12

DERRY’S GLEN BOOKED their place in the Ulster semi-final, with a commanding performance in the second half to sprint past Errigal Ciaran in a frantic finish.

The Tyrone champions looked the better side throughout the first half, though they never got away from Malachy O’Rourke’s men due to the concession of two goals; the first for a questionable challenge on goalkeeper Darragh McAnenly for the first score of the game, knocked home by Conor Convery.

In scoring seven of the last eight points of the first half, Errigal at times looked irresistible with Ruairí and Darragh Canavan a treat to watch.

However, the Ulster Club Championship depends a lot on physicality. From the first half began, it became apparent that Errigal had massive problems in securing possession from their own kickout. At one stage, they had only gathered three of their first ten kickouts.

Up against the wall of green and gold and with Conor Glass growing more into the game, Glen could put together their scores in doubles, while Errigal struggled to get the ball into meaningful positions and the wind caused havoc with their shooting.

With the benefit of a big wind sweeping in from Lough Foyle suiting Glen in the second half, a solo run by Ethan Doherty when he got in behind the Errigal cover and backed it up with a dummy past McAnenly before a shot to the net, put them in front again.

Despite a late goal being disallowed from Eoin Kelly that would have left one point in it, Glen finished the stronger with two brilliant points from substitute Stevie O’Hara.

Scorers for Glen: A Doherty (1-1), C Convery, E Doherty (1-0 each), S O’Hara (0-2), E Bradley (0-2), T Flannagan, J Doherty, C McGuckian (0-1 each), D Tallon (0-1f), C Glass (0-1 ‘45’)

Scorers for Errigal Ciaran: T Canavan (1-4, 3f), D Canavan (0-3, 1f), R Canavan (0-2), P Óg McCartan (0-2), P McGirr, M Kavanagh (0-1 each)

Glen

Conlann Bradley

Cathal Mulholland, Ryan Dougan, Conor Carville (captain)

Alex Doherty, Michael Warnock, Eunan Mulholland

Conor Glass, Emmett Bradley

Ethan Doherty, Jack Doherty, Conor Convery

Conor Gallagher, Danny Tallon, Conleth McGuckian

Subs

Tiarnán Flanagan for C Gallagher (half-time)

Stevie O’Hara for C Convery (47)

Adam McGonigle for A Doherty (62)

Errigal Ciaran

Darragh McAnenly

Ciaran Quinn, Aidan McCrory, Dermot Morrow

Cormac Quinn, Niall Kelly, Peter Óg McCartan

Mark Kavanagh, Peter Harte

Ben McDonnell, Tommy Canavan, Padraig McGirr

Ruairi Canavan, Darragh Canavan, Joe Oguz

Subs

Cathal Corrigan for McGirr (44)

Peter O’Hanlon for Morrow (44)

Eoin Kelly for Kavanagh (49)

Odhran Robinson for Ciaran Quinn (60)

Referee: Paul Faloon (Down)

Declan Bogue
@DeclanBogue
sport@the42.ie

