Is Glen-Kilmacud the most eagerly anticipated GAA club game of all time?

THE GOOD PEOPLE of Newry Shamrocks know not to look at gift horse in the mouth.

With throw-in for the All-Ireland club semi between Watty Grahams, Glen and Kilmacud Crokes set for 3.45pm tomorrow, the other semi-final between Cork’s Castlehavan and St Brigid’s of Roscommon will commence at 1.45pm on TG4.

Newry Shamrocks therefore are inviting everyone to come along and watch the first game from the clubhouse.

It’s safe to say that at least for the second half, the place will be wedged. The history between these two, with last year’s All-Ireland final concluding in such controversial fashion and the ensuing ‘will-they, won’t-they’ fuss over a potential replay, has made this perhaps the most eagerly anticipated club clash in many years.

It feels longer now, but the final was played on 22 January. Initial thoughts were that GAA’s Central Council might intervene, but when that didn’t happen, Kilmacud made it known that they would not be extending the offer of a replay.

It was settled on 3 February when Glen stated they were leaving the process with a curt statement; ‘Due to the ongoing proceedings we as a club now do not believe the conditions exist for a replay to be contested. Consequently, Watty Graham’s, Glen would like to withdraw from this process. As a club, the sense of pride and respect we have for our team and management will endure.’

A few weeks back, ahead of the Ulster final, Glen manager Malachy O’Rourke was invited to share his thoughts on the controversy.

“Once it dragged on and there wasn’t going to be a satisfactory conclusion, I don’t think any of us felt it was going to serve us well. So the best thing to do was to park it and that’s what we did,” he said.

How they feel about it in retrospect, is intriguing.

The language O’Rourke uses leads us to believe it was packaged away in a reflective, mature fashion.

“It’s a long time ago and we feel there is no point in looking back. That’s done and dusted. We just felt we held up our hands and we probably didn’t play well enough to win the game.

“It wasn’t an effort issue. Kilmacud probably deserved it and good luck to them. It had no real relevance to us and the journey we have been on.”

Malachy O'Rourke at last year's All-Ireland senior club football final. Ryan Byrne / INPHO Ryan Byrne / INPHO / INPHO

However.

You think that the name of Kilmacud hasn’t been invoked to stir some latent passions in their training sessions since?

Take a look at ‘Pure Sport; Sports Psychology in Action,’ superbly co-authored by Dr John Kremer, Dr Ciaran Kearney and the late Professor Aidan Moran.

Under a heading of ‘Staying Hungry’, it notes, ‘The hunger is like carrying a chip on your shoulder – but remember, you are trying to travel light. As a renowned Gaelic football player and coach once remarked, a chip on the shoulder is plenty – but there’s no need for the whole spud.’

Glen will draw on various inspirations. O’Rourke has a history of putting together themes of seasons and of games. Whether it is from lifting from the Ubuntu philosophy of South Africa, or setting player’s minds at ease by revealing to his various teams that billions of Chinese people will not be concerned at the final score, he has many tools in his box.

For Kilmacud and their manager Robbie Brennan, they will sell it as a glorious opportunity. Go up into Newry, and beat Glen in that province, and there can never be any mention of an All-Ireland complete with an asterix again.

Kilmacud Crokes boss Robbie Brennan. Ben Brady / INPHO Ben Brady / INPHO / INPHO

A couple of weekends ago, they boxed off a trip to Newry by playing Queen’s University. It was a rare foray out of Leinster for them. It was for most parts a second-string team, although Paul Mannion played.

Last season, they faced Naas in Parnell Park in the Leinster quarter-final and after that they were in Croke Park for four straight games.

The year before that, after overcoming Meath’s Wolfe Tones in Navan, they had another three straight games in Croke Park. The All-Ireland semi-final against Padraig Pearses was in Kingspan Breffni in Cavan.

But they have become very used to playing in Croke Park over the past three years.

And on the best pitches, the best players shine. Their footing is surer, there are less variables.

In Paul Mannion and the imported Shane Walsh, Kilmacud can lay claim to perhaps the best forward partnership in Gaelic football. The only comparable duo are the Clifford brothers of Fossa and Kerry. There are very few other contenders at that level.

There are signs they are gelling well. With Mannion lying deeper he played Walsh in for a goal against Ballyboden in the Dublin final. He repeated the trick against Ardee.

But these moves took defences that had pushed forward and left enormous gaps at the back. Glen are unlikely to do so. Michael Warnock will sit back in that pocket.

It’s forecast for a dry but chilly weekend in Newry.

There will be no need for patio heaters on the terraces, however.