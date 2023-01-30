Decision from GAA's CCCC on Glen-Kilmacud club final is expected tomorrow

A DECISION IS expected tomorrow, Tuesday afternoon, from the GAA’s Central Competitions Control Committee on the controversy over the All-Ireland club football final.

Representatives from Derry’s Glen and Dublin’s Kilmacud Crokes both attended a hearing of the full CCCC committee in Croke Park tonight.

RTÉ News have tonight reported that a judgement from the CCCC on the matter is expected at some stage tomorrow afternoon.

Both clubs will then have three days to appeal that decision if they wish to the GAA’s Central Hearings Committee and from there could take the case to the Disputes Resolution Authority (DRA).

Tonight’s hearing took place after Glen objected to the outcome of the game, which saw Kilmacud win 1-11 to 1-9, and that was followed by the Dublin side counter-objecting.

Controversy erupted after the finale of the game where Kilmacud made two late substitutions as Glen prepared to take a ’45, but forward Dara Mullin did not exit the field immediately and was on the goal line for that passage of play, while Paul Mannion was going off the pitch on the Hogan Stand side when Danny Tallon struck the ball for the Derry team.

Tom Fox and Conor Casey had entered the play at that stage with Mullin and Mannion both off the pitch, as the error was identified, before goalkeeper Conor Ferris took the kickout that was followed by referee Derek O’Mahoney’s final whistle.

Rule 6.44 (b) (i) of the GAA’s Official Guide Part I states that a proven objection for a team exceeding the number of players permitted as per Rule 2.1 (15 player) can result in either the award of the game to the opposing team, or replay, or fine, depending on the circumstances.

