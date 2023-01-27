Glen players named in Derry team, Kilmacud set to counter object

TWO GLEN PLAYERS have been named to start for Derry in their Allianz Football League opener tomorrow, as Kilmacud Crokes are set to counter object and the All-Ireland club final saga rumbles on.

RTÉ is reporting that Kilmacud have submitted a counter objection to the Central Competition Controls Committee [CCCC], after Glen lodged an official objection to the outcome earlier this week.

Kilmacud had three days to respond, with the deadline understood to be Saturday at 11am.

The Dublin champions won Sunday’s game in Croke Park by two points, 1-11 to 1-9, but the outcome has come under scrutiny as the Dublin side had 17 players on the pitch when Glen took a ’45 in injury-time. Paul Mannion and Dara Mullin had been substituted with Tom Fox and Conor Casey both coming on. Mannion was at the side of the pitch about to come off when the ’45 was taken, while Mullin was on the goal line.

Conor Glass and Ethan Doherty have been named to start Derry’s Division 2 league opener against Limerick tomorrow, while Conleth McGuckian is on the bench.

Glass is due to line out in midfield, with Doherty among the half-forwards selected by Rory Gallagher for the clash in Owenbeg.

Glen’s Conor Glass and Ethan Doherty named to start for Derry against Limerick tomorrow, Conleth McGuckian on the bench. pic.twitter.com/Voiln9al3O — Fintan O'Toole (@fotoole13) January 27, 2023

