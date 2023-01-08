Derry's Glen reach historic first All-Ireland final after showdown with Moycullen

Glen (Derry) 1-11

Moycullen (Galway) 0-11

ANOTHER SEMI-FINAL where a goal proved of critical importance, another semi-final where the winners survived a late onslaught to triumph.

James Crombie / INPHO Glen's Conor Glass and Moycullen's Sean Kelly. James Crombie / INPHO / INPHO

There were plenty parallels between the second All-Ireland club football semi-final and the game that preceded it, with Derry’s Watty Grahams Glen ultimately fashioning success to join Kilmacud Crokes in the decider.

It will be the first Derry-Dublin clash at this level since 1995 when Kilmacud overcame Bellaghy. This is a time of incomparable joy for the Glen club, their maiden All-Ireland decider coming fast on the heels of last month’s Ulster breakthrough. They were left grateful to Tiarnán Flannagan’s crucial goal early in the second half, while midfielders Emmet Bradley and Conor Glass landed valuable points when their team needed them most.

James Crombie / INPHO James Crombie / INPHO / INPHO

More to follow…

Advertisement

James Crombie / INPHO Glen manager Malachy O'Rourke. James Crombie / INPHO / INPHO

Scorers for Glen: Danny Tallon 0-3 (0-1f), Emmet Bradley 0-3 (0-1f), Tiarnán Flannagan 1-0, Ethan Doherty 0-2, Conor Glass 0-1, Cathal Mulholland 0-1, Michael Warnock 0-1.

Scorers for Moycullen: Dessie Conneely 0-8 (0-8f), Peter Cooke 0-2, Owen Gallagher 0-1, Niall Walsh 0-1.

Glen

1. Conlann Bradley

4. Connor Carville, 3. Ryan Dougan, 2. Cathal Mulholland

5. Tiarnán Flanagan, 6. Michael Warnock, 10. Ethan Doherty

8. Conor Glass, 9. Emmett Bradley

7. Eunan Mulholland, 11. Jack Doherty, 12. Conor Convery

15. Conleth McGuckian, 14. Danny Tallon, 13. Alex Doherty.

Subs

21. Cahir McCabe for Convery (38)

19. Stevie O’Hara for Alex Doherty (53)

Gavin Cooney

Reports From Qatar Get Gavin's exclusive writing and analysis from the 2022 Fifa World Cup Become a Member

Moycullen

1. Andrew Power

2. Conor Corcoran, 5. Eoghan Kelly, 4, Neil Mulcahy

13. Michéal O’Reilly, 6. David Wynne, 7. Aidan Claffey

12. Paul Kelly, 10. Gerard Davoren

9. Tom Clarke, 14. Niall Walsh, 8. Peter Cooke

3. Seán Kelly, 11. Owen Gallagher, 15. Dessie Conneely

Subs

22. Fionn McDonagh for Walsh (53)

19. Conor Bohan for Paul Kelly (58)

21. Daniel Cox for O’Reilly (60)

Referee: David Gough (Meath)