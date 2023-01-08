Advertisement
Sunday 8 January 2023
# Glen Greats
Derry's Glen reach historic first All-Ireland final after showdown with Moycullen
A final against Dublin’s Kilmacud Crokes awaits.
1 hour ago

Glen (Derry) 1-11

Moycullen (Galway) 0-11

ANOTHER SEMI-FINAL where a goal proved of critical importance, another semi-final where the winners survived a late onslaught to triumph.

conor-glass-and-sean-kelly James Crombie / INPHO Glen's Conor Glass and Moycullen's Sean Kelly. James Crombie / INPHO / INPHO

There were plenty parallels between the second All-Ireland club football semi-final and the game that preceded it, with Derry’s Watty Grahams Glen ultimately fashioning success to join Kilmacud Crokes in the decider.

It will be the first Derry-Dublin clash at this level since 1995 when Kilmacud overcame Bellaghy. This is a time of incomparable joy for the Glen club, their maiden All-Ireland decider coming fast on the heels of last month’s Ulster breakthrough. They were left grateful to Tiarnán Flannagan’s crucial goal early in the second half, while midfielders Emmet Bradley and Conor Glass landed valuable points when their team needed them most.

owen-gallagher-and-jack-doherty James Crombie / INPHO James Crombie / INPHO / INPHO

More to follow…

malachy-orourke James Crombie / INPHO Glen manager Malachy O'Rourke. James Crombie / INPHO / INPHO

Scorers for Glen: Danny Tallon 0-3 (0-1f), Emmet Bradley 0-3 (0-1f), Tiarnán Flannagan 1-0, Ethan Doherty 0-2, Conor Glass 0-1, Cathal Mulholland 0-1, Michael Warnock 0-1.

Scorers for Moycullen: Dessie Conneely 0-8 (0-8f), Peter Cooke 0-2, Owen Gallagher 0-1, Niall Walsh 0-1.

Glen

1. Conlann Bradley

4. Connor Carville, 3. Ryan Dougan, 2. Cathal Mulholland

5. Tiarnán Flanagan, 6. Michael Warnock, 10. Ethan Doherty

8. Conor Glass, 9. Emmett Bradley

7. Eunan Mulholland, 11. Jack Doherty, 12. Conor Convery

15. Conleth McGuckian, 14. Danny Tallon, 13. Alex Doherty.

Subs

  • 21. Cahir McCabe for Convery (38)
  • 19. Stevie O’Hara for Alex Doherty (53)

Moycullen

1. Andrew Power

2. Conor Corcoran, 5. Eoghan Kelly, 4, Neil Mulcahy

13. Michéal O’Reilly, 6. David Wynne, 7. Aidan Claffey

12. Paul Kelly, 10. Gerard Davoren

9. Tom Clarke, 14. Niall Walsh, 8. Peter Cooke

3. Seán Kelly, 11. Owen Gallagher, 15. Dessie Conneely

Subs

  • 22. Fionn McDonagh for Walsh (53)
  • 19. Conor Bohan for Paul Kelly (58)
  • 21. Daniel Cox for O’Reilly (60)

Referee: David Gough (Meath)

COMMENTS (1)

