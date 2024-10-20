Advertisement
Patrick Horgan. James Crombie/INPHO
The Glen

Patrick Horgan hits 2-6 as Glen Rovers return to top level of Cork club hurling

The city side defeated Blarney 3-17 to 1-13 today at SuperValu Páirc Uí Chaoimh.
4.06pm, 20 Oct 2024
PATRICK HORGAN FIRED 2-6 as Glen Rovers returned to the top level of Cork club hurling with today’s senior A county final victory over Blarney.

A year after being relegated, a result that ended the club’s 97-year premier level senior status, the Glen have bounced straight back up with today’s 3-17 to 1-13 victory.

Cork star Horgan struck a goal in either half, while captain Dean Brosnan impressed as he bagged four points from play. Substitute Lee Quilligan came off the bench to seal the Glen success as he hit 1-1 in injury-time.

In a game where the spectacle was marred by the wind, the Glen harnessed the elements to lead 1-10 to 0-3 at half-time. Horgan scored 1-5 in that period, netting in the 17th minute from a 20-yard free after he had been fouled himself, and then he smashed a brilliantly-struck shot to the corner of the net early in the second half.

That goal placed the Glen in front by 13 points and even though Blarney, inspired by Mark Coleman and a superb goal from Cathal McCarthy, cut the deficit to five points on two occasions, Glen Rovers pulled clear to win by ten points.

