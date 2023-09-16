Advertisement
James Crombie/INPHO Glen Rovers' Patrick Horgan (file pic).
# down and out
Glen Rovers relegated from top-tier of Cork hurling championship
It brings an extraordinary end to their 97-year top level status.
1 hour ago

GLEN ROVERS HAVE been relegated from the top-tier of the Cork senior hurling championship after a three-point defeat to Kanturk.

It brings an extraordinary end to their 97-year top level status.

Glen fell to a 1-16 to 1-13 loss in this evening’s Premier Senior relegation final in Fermoy.

It’s a sorry fall for the famed Blackpool outfit who won the title in 2015 and 2016 and contested finals from ’19 to ’21. They’ll play Senior A next year.

Glen led 1-4 to 0-3 by the 15th minute, but Liam O’Keeffe rattled the back of the net for Kanturk shortly after and they trailed by one — 1-7 to 1-6 — at half time. They took the lead on the restart, and saw the game out down the home straight. Two late points from Brian O’Sullivan sealed the win as they secured their Premier Senior status.

Elsewhere, defending champions St Finbarr’s advanced to the semi-finals after a 1-22 to 0-15 win over Charleville at Páirc Uí Chaoimh. They face Midleton next.

In the group stages of the Kerry senior football championship, there were wins for Templenoe, Kerins O’Rahilly’s and East Kerry. Templenoe edged out West Kerry on a scoreline of 2-13 to 0-18 at Fitzgerald Stadium, while Kerins O’Rahilly’s were 1-21 to 1-16 winners over Shannon Rangers at Austin Stack Park. East Kerry later beat South Kerry 3-13 to 1-11 at the Tralee venue.

