Former West Ham manager Glenn Roeder dies aged 65

Roeder managed the Hammers, the Magpies, Gillingham, Watford and Norwich during his career.

Roeder managed the Hammers, the Magpies, Gillingham, Watford and Norwich during his career.

FORMER WEST HAM manager Glenn Roeder has died aged 65 after a long battle with a brain tumour.

Roeder played for QPR and Newcastle, worked as a coach under Glenn Hoddle with England and managed the Hammers, the Magpies, Gillingham, Watford and Norwich.

While in charge at West Ham in April 2003 Roeder, who had led the club to a seventh-placed finish the season before, was diagnosed with a brain tumour.

He had to undergo surgery and a period of recovery before returning to the dugout in July the same year.

His last role in the game was as a managerial advisor at Stevenage in 2016.

League Managers Association chairman Howard Wilkinson said: “A cultured defender as a player, he managed with a studious style and was always generous with his time and ideas.

“Glenn was such an unassuming, kind gentleman who demonstrated lifelong dedication to the game. Not one to court headlines, his commitment and application to his work at all levels warrants special mention.

“Football has lost a great servant today and our sincere condolences go to Glenn’s family and friends.”

As a player Roeder captained QPR in the 1982 FA Cup final against Tottenham, which they lost following a replay, and to the Second Division title in 1983.

At Newcastle he made 219 senior appearances in five years and also led them to promotion from the Second Division in 1984.

Be part

of the team Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership. Become a Member

LMA chief executive Richard Bevan said: “Glenn achieved so much throughout his lifelong career in the game.

“After retiring as a player, he became one of the country’s most respected coaches, working across all levels of the professional game, in senior and academy football, and acting as a trusted advisor to many coaches and players.

“At every club, he chose to develop new talent and to give opportunities to the younger players in his charge. He will be sorely missed by all of the LMA’s members and his colleagues from across the game.

“Our heartfelt thoughts are with Glenn’s wife Faith, his daughter Holly, his sons Will and Joe and all of Glenn’s family and friends at this difficult time.”