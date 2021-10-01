Membership : Access or Sign Up
Friday 1 October 2021
Glenn Ryan set for Kildare football job with star-studded backroom team in place

Kildare GAA released a statement confirming the recommendation tonight, with Anthony Rainbow, Johnny Doyle and Dermot Earley all on board.

By Emma Duffy Friday 1 Oct 2021, 8:38 PM
41 minutes ago 1,884 Views 5 Comments
Glenn Ryan as Longford manager in 2012.
Image: Cathal Noonan
Image: Cathal Noonan

GLENN RYAN IS set to become the next manager of the Kildare senior football team.

The Lilywhites legend and former captain, who has a star-studded backroom team in place, has been recommended, and is expected to be ratified at a special county committee meeting later this month.

Anthony Rainbow, Johnny Doyle and Dermot Earley have been named to come on board as coach / selectors, with Ryan — the current Round Towers boss, who previously managed Longford at inter-county level from 2009 to 2013 — due to succeed Jack O’Connor at the helm.

A statement released by the county tonight reads:

“Kildare GAA’s Management Committee will be putting forward the following names for ratification at our next special county committee meeting scheduled for Tuesday 19 October:

Glenn Ryan (Manager)

Anthony Rainbow (Coach / Selector)

Johnny Doyle (Coach / Selector)

Dermot Earley (Coach / Selector).”

Two-time All-Star Ryan captained Kildare to the 1998 All-Ireland final, winning Leinster medals that season and in 2000.

In management, he steered Lonford to Division 3 glory in 2012, having won Division 4 the previous year, while he also delivered Leinster U21 success and an All-Ireland final appearance in Kildare in 2008.

Former county stars Rainbow, Doyle and Earley have all enjoyed coaching roles in recent years. Rainbow is currently in charge of Ballyboden, having previously managed Carlow, Doyle was at the helm of NUI Maynooth’s Sigerson Cup team, and Earley was a selector with the Ireland International Rules side.

Davy Burke and Tom Cribbin had been reported as frontrunners for the manager job, vacated by O’Connor last month as he took the reins in Kerry once again.

Bernard Jackman, Murray Kinsella and Gavan Casey chat all things URC and Ireland Women on the latest episode of The42 Rugby Weekly.


Source: The42 Rugby Weekly/SoundCloud

About the author:

About the author
Emma Duffy
@emmaduffy_
emma@the42.ie

