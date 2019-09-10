Episode 5 of the Behind The Lines podcast - featuring Glenn Stout - is available now

The series editor of the iconic anthology joins us on this week's show.

The series editor of the iconic anthology joins us on this week's show.

THE FIFTH EPISODE of Behind The Lines, our sportswriting podcast exclusive to The42 members, is out now.

If you’re unfamiliar – each episode features a lengthy interview with one of the best sports writers working in the English language. Each guest brings along a few of their favourite pieces as a way to discuss sport, writing and, you guessed it, sportswriting.

To get access to our back catalogue along with this week’s episode, become a member of The42 for €5 per month – or just €42 for a full year – by following this link.

This week’s guest is Glenn Stout, an American freelance writer and editor best known as the series editor of the annual anthology of the Best American Sportswriting of the Year.

Given that title, there are few better people on the planet to tell us what makes good sportswriting.

He has a simple principle for evaluating whether pieces deserve to be put forward for the anthology, and also offers great, nuts-and-bolts advice for writers both aspiring and experienced.

Glenn has naturally been exposed to great writing for decades and that reality shines through in his picks for this show.

His picks are a remarkable series of stories, some of which you have probably never heard.

Enjoy it, and if you want to get in touch with the show, email behindthelines@the42.ie.