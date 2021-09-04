Glenn Whelan links up with Joey Barton at Bristol Rovers

IRISH MIDFIELDER GLENN Whelan has joined League Two side Bristol Rovers on a one-year deal.

The move sees the 37-year-old reunite with manager Joey Barton, who he worked with at Fleetwood Town. Whelan has been without a club since he left Fleetwood at the end of last season.

“We are delighted to add Glenn to the group, his experience will be a huge asset for us this season,” said Barton.

“His arrival also gives us another option in the midfield area. He’s been training with us now for a few weeks, so is ready to get started and help us achieve our goals this season.”

✍️ We are delighted to announce the signing of Glenn Whelan on a one-year deal! #BristolRovers — Bristol Rovers (@Official_BRFC) September 4, 2021

Having been relegated from League One last season, the club have endured a disappointing start to their 2021/22 campaign, losing four of their opening five games.