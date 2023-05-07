Glenn Whelan gets standing ovation as he leaves field as a player for the last time

GLENN WHELAN PLAYED his last game as a professional today, and in the process became the oldest player to represent Bristol Rovers, at the age of 39 years, three months and 20 days. Whelan will remain at the club as a first-team coach.

The Ireland international came on a sub in the 78th minute and was withdrawn in injury time to a rapturous reception from fans, as Rovers lost 3-2 to Bolton Wanderers.

What a fitting end to a wonderful career as the Bristol Rovers fans give Glenn Whelan a rousing reception as he leaves the field as a player for the last time. Model pro. ⚽☘️pic.twitter.com/ooWjtm9y8u — Éire Guide (@eireguide) May 7, 2023

Advertisement

Whelan was capped 92 times by the Republic of Ireland and was a midfield fixtures of Gioanni Trapattoni’s side. He last played for the Republic of Ireland during the European Championship qualifier against Denmark in November 2019.

A product of the famous Dublin football nursery Cherry Orchard, Whelan started his professional career at Manchester City in 2001.

He made just one appearance for CIty, in the Uefa Cup and after a loan spell at Bury he moved to Sheffield Wednesday, where he played until 2008 when he joined Stoke City for £500,000.

He helped Stoke gain promotion to the Premier League and became a regular in Tony Pulis’ side, and played in the 2011 FA Cup final, which Stoke lost 1-0 to his old club Manchester City.

He spent nine years in Stoke Whelan spent nine years at Stoke making 337 appearances before joining Aston Villa in 2017 and then Hearts in August 2019.

After his spell in the Scottish Premiership, Whelan made 43 appearances for Fleetwood Town, helping the club reach the 2019-20 League One play-offs.

In a bid to maintain fitness while seeking to extend his professional career, he made several appearances for Wythenshawe Amateurs in the North-West Counties League.

In 2021 he joined Bristol Rovers on a one-year deal, where he reunited with manager Joey Barton, who he worked with at Fleetwood Town.