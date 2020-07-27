This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Dublin: 17 °C Monday 27 July, 2020
Whelan in talks over new contract ahead of his 18th season of first-team football

The Irish midfielder is out of contract after reaching the League One play-off semi-finals with Fleetwood Town.

By Paul Dollery Monday 27 Jul 2020, 10:32 AM
1 hour ago 2,337 Views 3 Comments
https://the42.ie/5160634
Glenn Whelan at Fleetwood Town.
Image: Mike Egerton
Glenn Whelan at Fleetwood Town.
Glenn Whelan at Fleetwood Town.
Image: Mike Egerton

FLEETWOOD TOWN HAVE confirmed that they’re in the process of attempting to retain the services of Glenn Whelan.

The Republic of Ireland midfielder made a big impact at Fleetwood in the second half of the 2019-20 season after joining the League One club in January.

Whelan didn’t miss a single minute of the 13 games that Joey Barton’s side played following the Dubliner’s arrival on a short-term contract.

His contribution helped them reach the League One play-off semi-finals, where their hopes of promotion to the Championship were ended by eventual winners Wycombe Wanderers.

“Talks are ongoing with Glenn Whelan about an extension to his contract which has now expired,” the club said in a statement this morning as they revealed their list of retained and released players for next season.

Whelan, who turns 37 next January, has now played 17 seasons of first-team football, having made his senior club debut for Manchester City back in 2003.

Compatriot Paddy Madden will be at Fleetwood again next season after signing a new contract last summer which commits him to the club until 2022.

