Former Dundalk 'keeper McCarey sent off after altercation with Glentoran team-mate

A team-mate throws the ball at McCarey in a bid to cool the situation.

A team-mate throws the ball at McCarey in a bid to cool the situation.

GLENTORAN GOALKEEPER AARON McCarey received a straight red card for appearing to strike one of his own players during tonight’s 2-2 draw with Coleraine in an Irish Premiership clash at the Oval.

The former Republic of Ireland U21 goalkeeper, who joined Glentoran last Christmas after a two-year stint with Dundalk in the League of Ireland, lashed out at team-mate Bobby Burns after Coleraine striker Cathair Friel levelled proceedings with 10 minutes left.

As Friel celebrated his goal, McCarey sprinted over to Burns and seemed to strike him before attempting to haul the defender back up off the ground by his shirt. He was shown a straight red card for his troubles.

BIG TALKING POINT 😲@Glentoran goalkeeper Aaron McCarey sees red for lashing out at team-mate Bobby Burns during their side's 2-2 draw with Coleraine at the Oval.



Report & reaction 👉 https://t.co/DDQkyaJAGB#bbcfootball #BBCIrishPrem pic.twitter.com/mRIhCw86wP — BBC SPORT NI (@BBCSPORTNI) October 16, 2021

Burns had conceded possession in midfield in the lead-up to Coleraine’s second goal, which is presumably what promoted McCarey’s fury.

Patrick McClean and Rhys Marshall rushed to intervene before McCarey was sent off.

SEE SPORT

DIFFERENTLY Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership. Become a Member

The game finished 2-2 after Friel salvaged a point for Coleraine.

Jay Donnelly had initially swung the game in Glentoran’s favour with a double after Conor McKendry had opened the scoring for the visitors after quarter of an hour.