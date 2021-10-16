Membership : Access or Sign Up
Saturday 16 October 2021
Former Dundalk 'keeper McCarey sent off after altercation with Glentoran team-mate

The former Ireland U21 lashed out at team-mate Bobby Burns who lost possession in the lead-up to Coleraine’s late equaliser.

By The42 Team Saturday 16 Oct 2021, 10:40 PM
32 minutes ago 867 Views 0 Comments
A team-mate throws the ball at McCarey in a bid to cool the situation.
GLENTORAN GOALKEEPER AARON McCarey received a straight red card for appearing to strike one of his own players during tonight’s 2-2 draw with Coleraine in an Irish Premiership clash at the Oval.

The former Republic of Ireland U21 goalkeeper, who joined Glentoran last Christmas after a two-year stint with Dundalk in the League of Ireland, lashed out at team-mate Bobby Burns after Coleraine striker Cathair Friel levelled proceedings with 10 minutes left.

As Friel celebrated his goal, McCarey sprinted over to Burns and seemed to strike him before attempting to haul the defender back up off the ground by his shirt. He was shown a straight red card for his troubles.

Burns had conceded possession in midfield in the lead-up to Coleraine’s second goal, which is presumably what promoted McCarey’s fury.

Patrick McClean and Rhys Marshall rushed to intervene before McCarey was sent off.

The game finished 2-2 after Friel salvaged a point for Coleraine.

Jay Donnelly had initially swung the game in Glentoran’s favour with a double after Conor McKendry had opened the scoring for the visitors after quarter of an hour.

About the author
The42 Team
@The42_ie
sport@the42.ie

