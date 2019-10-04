This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 15 °C Friday 4 October, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'I was very p****d off' - Gnabry reveals father’s ban on Bayern Munich move

The 24-year-old hit the headlines this week by scoring four against Tottenham – but his route to Bavaria has been a circuitous one.

By The42 Team Friday 4 Oct 2019, 12:41 PM
59 minutes ago 2,358 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4837191
Serge Gnabry scored four against Tottenham during the week.
Serge Gnabry scored four against Tottenham during the week.
Serge Gnabry scored four against Tottenham during the week.

SERGE GNABRY HAS revealed that he was initially banned from joining Bayern Munich as a 10-year-old by his dad.

Fresh from the greatest game of his young career 14 years on, the Germany winger caught the attention of Europe in midweek as he scored a blistering four goals as Bayern dismantled Tottenham 7-2 away from home in the Champions League.

Initially, though, the attacker had his dreams for playing for the Bundesliga giants quashed by his father.

“Oh man, I was very pissed off back then. I was angry and I cried. But my dad’s opinion was irreversible,” he told Bild.

Only when I was 12 years old was I allowed to join VfB Stuttgart. In the end I have to admit that his decisions have not turned out to be the worst ones.”

From Stuttgart, his career took him to England with Arsenal, but he failed to make the grade at the Emirates Stadium or during a loan spell with West Brom.

“You could knock me over with a feather having worked with him at West Brom and seen him there to what he’s done is absolutely amazing,” ex-Baggies manager Tony Pulis told Sky Sports.

We took him on loan and we couldn’t ever get him fit — I think we even took him off in an U21 game.”

As such, he returned to Germany with Werder Bremen, hitting the ground running in the Bundesliga by scoring 11 times in 27 games in his debut season.

Bayern were quick to spot his potential and swooped the following year, loaning him immediately out to Hoffenheim for 12 months.

Back at the Allianz Arena for the 2017-18 season, he was able to earn his spot in the starting XI as a replacement for the aging Arjen Robben and Franck Ribery, and has continued to enhance his reputation this term.

In just eight appearances in all competitions, he has scored five goals and chipped in with a further four assists.

His next assignment is likely to be on Saturday against one of his former clubs, as early German pace-setters Bayern face Hoffenheim in Bundesliga action.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie