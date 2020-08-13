This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Dublin: 18 °C Thursday 13 August, 2020
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Spurs' Son wins Premier League Goal of the Season for solo effort against Burnley

His stunning goal came in a 5-0 win for Spurs in December last year.

By Gavin Cooney Thursday 13 Aug 2020, 10:42 AM
36 minutes ago 797 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/5174718

SON HAS WON the Premier League’s Goal of the Season award for 2019/20 for his mazy, solo effort in a 5-0 win over Burnley last December. 

Spurs were 2-0 up when Son picked the ball up on the edge of his own box, beat a series of defenders and slotted the ball beyond Nick Pope. 

Jose Mourinho compared it to a goal Ronaldo scored for Barcelona in a game against Compostela back when Jose was working at the Nou Camp with Bobby Robson.

“Even before this goal, my son calls him Son-aldo, Son-aldo Nazario – and today he was Son-aldo Nazario”, cooed Mourinho. 

That game finished 5-0 to Spurs, and Son’s award adds further significance to a game already notable for Troy Parrott’s Premier League debut. 

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

Son’s strike finished top of a nine-goal shortlist, and thus ahead of goals from Harvey Barnes, Bruno Fernandes and two from Kevin De Bruyne. 

Do yourself a favour and watch them all below. 

Source: Bud Football/YouTube

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Gavin Cooney
@gcooney93
gavincooney@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie