Spurs' Son wins Premier League Goal of the Season for solo effort against Burnley

SON HAS WON the Premier League’s Goal of the Season award for 2019/20 for his mazy, solo effort in a 5-0 win over Burnley last December.

Spurs were 2-0 up when Son picked the ball up on the edge of his own box, beat a series of defenders and slotted the ball beyond Nick Pope.

Jose Mourinho compared it to a goal Ronaldo scored for Barcelona in a game against Compostela back when Jose was working at the Nou Camp with Bobby Robson.

“Even before this goal, my son calls him Son-aldo, Son-aldo Nazario – and today he was Son-aldo Nazario”, cooed Mourinho.

That game finished 5-0 to Spurs, and Son’s award adds further significance to a game already notable for Troy Parrott’s Premier League debut.

Son’s strike finished top of a nine-goal shortlist, and thus ahead of goals from Harvey Barnes, Bruno Fernandes and two from Kevin De Bruyne.

