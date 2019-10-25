Kawhi's Clippers upstage Warriors in Chase Center bow, Giannis and Bucks down Rockets

THE GOLDEN STATE Warriors’ first NBA game at Chase Center ended in defeat as the Kawhi Leonard-led Los Angeles Clippers stayed unbeaten.

After 47 years at Oracle Arena in Oakland, the Warriors relocated to neighbouring San Francisco in the offseason.

But their first competitive game in San Francisco did not go according to plan following Thursday’s 141-122 loss to the Clippers.

Even without Paul George, the Clippers looked great on both sides of the court as Leonard, Lou Williams and Patrick Patterson all finished with 20 or more points to preserve Los Angeles’ perfect start after two games.

Stephen Curry and D’Angelo Russell were good for the Warriors, but Russell did not do much after scoring the Warriors’ first 10 points and Curry struggled shooting the ball throughout the game, going two of 11 from three-point range.

Reigning NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo, meanwhile, became the first player in Milwaukee Bucks history to record a triple-double in a season opener.

Antetokounmpo – the first player since Oscar Robertson in 1966 with a 30-point triple-double in a season opener – finished with 30 points, 13 rebounds and 11 assists as the Bucks overcame a 16-point half-time deficit to beat the Houston Rockets 117-111.

Every single Milwaukee starter finished in double digits in scoring, while Russell Westbrook led the Rockets with 24 points and 16 rebounds in his Houston debut.

Thursday’s results

Atlanta Hawks 117-100 Detroit Pistons

Milwaukee Bucks 117-111 Houston Rockets

Los Angeles Clippers 141-122 Golden State Warriors