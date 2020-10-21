BE PART OF THE TEAM

Wednesday 21 October 2020
Golf clubs to close under Level 5 restrictions

The GUI and ILGU say they have sought clarity over whether driving ranges and practice facilities can remain open for exempted activities.

By Ben Blake Wednesday 21 Oct 2020, 5:54 PM
Members of the public playing golf at Bunclody golf club while adhering to social distancing.
Image: Dan Sheridan/INPHO
Image: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

THE GOLFING UNION of Ireland (GUI) and the Irish Ladies Golf Union (ILGU) have announced that golf clubs will close under the Level 5 Covid-19 restrictions.

From midnight tonight, the new lockdown measures will come into effect around the country, and people have been instructed to exercise within 5km of their homes. 

With the exception of elite level competitions in rugby, soccer, GAA and horse racing, sport is set to shut back down for the next six weeks.

In a statement released today, the GUI and the ILGU say they are seeking clarity from the Government over driving ranges and practice facilities. 

Following intensive engagement over the past 48 hours, we have been informed this afternoon by Sport Ireland that, very regrettably golf clubs must close under the new Level 5 restrictions,” the statement reads.

“Essential course maintenance is permitted to continue under Level 5. We have sought clarity on the issue as to whether ranges/practice facilities can remain open for exempted activities. We will update clubs on this as soon as possible.”

