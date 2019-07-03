Quins land prolific Fijian Goneva after Newcastle's relegation

HARLEQUINS HAVE CONTINUED their recruitment drive by signing prolific wing Vereniki Goneva from Newcastle Falcons.

Fiji international Goneva, who can also play centre, will make the move to London after the Falcons were relegated from the Premiership.

The 35-year-old averaged a try every other game for Newcastle and Leicester Tigers and Quins head of rugby Paul Gustard believes he can make a big impact at The Stoop.

“It’s a real coup for us to secure the signing of Niki to bolster our squad from next season,” Gustard said.

“With Tim’s [Visser] retirement at the end of last season we have been looking to bring in quality to supplement our very exciting young wingers in Gabs [Gabriel Ibitoye] and Cadan [Murley], and there is no doubt Niki is real quality.

“Pundits and media alike have commented on his age consistently over the last few years but it is of no concern to me for I have seen one of his passports and it said he was only 28 so we are happy!

“His mixture of strength and speed, coupled with his experience and his continued determination and desire to succeed will complement the strengths of our current players.

“He has been a success wherever he has been because he is talented and competitive but primarily because he is positive and a good human being.”

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!