Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 17°C Monday 20 June 2022
Advertisement

Good news for David Clifford while rising Kerry defender ruled out for months

Corner-back Dylan Casey, who came on in the Munster Final, is out for the rest of his side’s involvement in the Championship .

By Murt Murphy Monday 20 Jun 2022, 8:58 PM
1 hour ago 4,372 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5795502
Kerry’s David Clifford (file pic).
Image: James Crombie/INPHO
Kerry’s David Clifford (file pic).
Kerry’s David Clifford (file pic).
Image: James Crombie/INPHO

KERRY STAR David Clifford is expected to be available for Sunday’s All-Ireland quarter-final clash with Mayo in Croke Park, as boss Jack O’Connor said today that the Fossa ace “should be okay” to play. 

Recent speculation suggested that Clifford was a doubt for Croke Park, and O’Connor was unwilling to go into too much detail.

But the Kingdom boss confirmed at a press briefing on Monday evening that there are no worries hanging over the three-time All-Star and that Clifford has trained away with the panel since the Munster final win over Limerick four weeks ago when a calf injury kept him out.

“He’s trained since the Munster final, so he should be okay,” replied O’Connor when asked about Clifford’s availability this weekend.

In his post-match interview after the Kingdom’s Munster final win, O’Connor confirmed that the 23-year-old had picked up a slight knock against Cork but was optimistic that it wasn’t serious.

“We weren’t being clever or anything but we thought it was going to come right but it just took a bit longer to come around than we thought. The medical advice was not to play him in this game.

“He’s gone back doing a bit, away from the full training. He’s started doing a bit yeah. I’d say he’ll be doing a good share of training next week hopefully.”

O’Connor did confirm corner-back Dylan Casey is out for the rest of Kerry’s involvement in the Championship because of an ankle injury sustained late on in the Munster final.

SEE SPORT
DIFFERENTLY

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.

Become a Member

“He is gone for a couple of months, he has had an operation on his ankle,” O’Connor explained.

“We have a couple of other bits and pieces of muscle or soft-tissue injuries, but at this stage, I don’t want to go into detail because we’ll see as the week goes on. We have two more training sessions left this week to see if they’ll come through.”

O’Connor consequently did not elaborate on the progress of other injury doubts but acknowledged that Dara Moynihan and Dan O’Donoghue currently “are training away with the squad”.

About the author:

About the author
Murt Murphy
@The42GAA
sport@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie