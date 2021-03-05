BE PART OF THE TEAM

Friday 5 March 2021
Gordon Elliott banned from training horses for six months following photo investigation

Elliott was deemed to have damaged his sport’s integrity.

By Gavin Cooney Friday 5 Mar 2021, 5:49 PM
6 minutes ago 12,881 Views 34 Comments
Gordon Elliott.
Image: PA
Image: PA

THE IRISH HORSERACING REGULATORY Board (IHRB) have suspended trainer Gordon Elliott’s licence for 12 months – with the final six months of that ban suspended – following an investigation into a photo showing Elliott sitting on a dead horse. 

Elliott must also pay costs totalling €15,000. 

The IHRB referrals committee today met to decide Elliott’s punishment for the photo, and deemed Elliott to have acted in a manner prejudicial to the “integrity, proper conduct, and good reputation” of the sport. 

Elliott did not contest the charge and the referral’s committee say he shows what they believe to be “genuine remorse.” 

“We consider that a suspension of Mr Elliott’s training licence is merited”, concluded the committee. “In all of the circumstances of this case, to reflect the seriousness of the offence and the damage to the Irish racing industry, to deter other offences of this nature and having taken into account the mitigating factors we have heard we consider the period should be 12 months however the last six months of this will be suspended.” 

Elliott told the committee he will not attend a point to point or race meeting for six months, and the suspension begins from Wednesday, 9 March and thus includes this year’s Cheltenham festival. 

More to follow

