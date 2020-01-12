Elliott's Andy Dufresne back to winning ways at Punchestown

TRAINER GORDON ELLIOTT saw Andy Dufresne bounce back to winning ways at Punchestown this afternoon in the Grade 2 Moscow Flyer Novice Hurdle.

Owner JP McManus has seen his prospect claim victories at Down Royal and Navan before suffering a surprise defeat at the Meath track last month.

The 8/15 favourite was first past the post today at Punchestown with Mark Walsh on board but had to battle to hold off the challenge of Rachael Blackmore’s Captain Guinness (10/3) with Anything Will Do back in third.

“He got beat by a good horse of Paul Nolan’s the last day out in Navan, where he probably outstayed us, but that was more like it today,” remarked Elliott afterwards.

“Mark said the inside track was right enough for him here over two miles. He took a bit of organising around the last bend but when he straightened up he jumped the last well.”

Carefully Selected (4/7 favourite) provided a boost for the partnership of Willie Mullins and Paul Townend with success earlier in the Grade 3 Killiney Novice Chase.

Last year’s Cheltenham Festival winner City Island (4/1) was a distance back in second with Dallas Des Pictons (14/1) in third.

Punchestown – Sunday’s results

12.30 – 1. Chosen Hour (11/2) 2. Cherokee Bill (11/4 joint fav) 3. I’mstillyourbaby (6/1)

1.05 – 1. Carefully Selected (4/7 fav) 2. City Island (4/1) 3. Dallas Des Pictons (14/1)

1.35 – 1. Chavi Artist (11/2) 2. Well Joey (7/1) 3. Persian Wind (9/1)

2.10 – 1. Rocky’s Silver (7/2) 2. Final List (6/1) 3. Cheb De Kervinou (11/8 fav)

2.40 – 1. Andy Dufresne (8/15 fav) 2. Captain Guinness (10/3) 3. Anything Will Do (11/2)

3.15 – 1. My Club Colours (9/1) 2. Minx Tiara (5/1) 3. Whatucallher (13/2)

