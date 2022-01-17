Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 6°C Monday 17 January 2022
Advertisement

Gordon Elliott still favouring direct Cheltenham route for Galvin

Savills Chase hero has been given an Irish Gold Cup entry.

By Press Association Monday 17 Jan 2022, 4:34 PM
55 minutes ago 342 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5657207
Davy Russell celebrates are winning on Galvin at Leopardstown.
Image: James Crombie/INPHO
Davy Russell celebrates are winning on Galvin at Leopardstown.
Davy Russell celebrates are winning on Galvin at Leopardstown.
Image: James Crombie/INPHO

GORDON ELLIOTT HAS reiterated his desire to head straight for the Cheltenham Gold Cup with Galvin – despite entering him for the Irish Gold Cup at Leopardstown next month.

The eight-year-old emerged as a serious contender for the blue riband when lunging late, with Davy Russell on board, to deny last year’s Gold Cup runner-up A Plus Tard back-to-back wins in Leopardstown’s Savills Chase in December.

Elliott stated afterwards that Galvin would not run again before the showpiece meeting at Prestbury Park in March, but did enter him for the Irish Gold Cup last week.

But while race sponsors Paddy Power are offering a €150,000 bonus to any horse who can complete the Gold Cup double, the Cullentra handler is keen to stick to Plan A.

He said: “He’s in at Leopardstown but I’d imagine he’ll go straight to the Gold Cup.

“We just stuck him in to give him an option, but he’ll go straight to the Gold Cup.”

Galvin is a best priced 5-1 for the Cheltenham Gold Cup, making him the second-favourite behind A Plus Tard at 7-2.

SEE SPORT
DIFFERENTLY

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.

Become a Member

Buy The42’s new book, Behind The Lines, here:

Order now

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie