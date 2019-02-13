This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 10 °C Wednesday 13 February, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Gordon Elliott '10 or 15' for Aintree Grand National

The Irish trainer may have a third of the field on 6 April.

By Racing Post Wednesday 13 Feb 2019, 12:15 PM
8 hours ago 3,601 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4491523
Gordon Elliott: 'It's the biggest steeplechase in the world.'
Image: Morgan Treacy/INPHO
Gordon Elliott: 'It's the biggest steeplechase in the world.'
Gordon Elliott: 'It's the biggest steeplechase in the world.'
Image: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

GORDON ELLIOTT THREATENED to write his old boss out of the record books as he revealed he could have more than a third of the field in the Randox Health Grand National on 6 April.

He is no stranger to running huge teams in big races in Ireland and 12 of his horses are guaranteed a place at Aintree, featuring in the top 40 when the weights were revealed on Tuesday.

The trainer also has another four chasers in the top 70 for the £1 million race, which has usually been high enough up the handicap to get a run in recent seasons.

The modern record for runners in the National is the 10 sent out in 2001 by Martin Pipe, whose former amateur rider will field as many as he can in a bid to land a third Aintree triumph.

“I’ll run as many as I can get in,” said Elliott. “We’ve won it twice and we want to win it again. If I can get 10 or 15 in there I’ll run them.

“We’re used to it going racing every day, I’ve got good staff working for me. It’s the biggest steeplechase in the world, it’s the race that everyone wants to win. We’ll try to get them all there first but I’ll run as many as I can.”

Tiger Roll emulated Elliott’s Silver Birch by landing the National last year but will race off a mark 9lb higher 12 months on.

“Tiger Roll has a very hard task,” said the trainer. “He has a lot more weight this year but we’ll see what happens. He’s going to run in the Boyne Hurdle on Sunday and then go to Cheltenham.”

Elliott, who has 22 National entries, is happier with the weight handed to last year’s Irish Grand National winner General Principle.

“He has a nice weight with 10st,” he said. “He’s won an Irish National, he jumps and stays. It’s a race I’ve had in my kind for a while. He looks like he could have a good chance.”

- Brian Fleming 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Racing Post

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    SIX NATIONS
    Analysis: How Ireland's defence adapted after harsh English lessons
    Analysis: How Ireland's defence adapted after harsh English lessons
    Marmion set for Connacht return ahead of Ireland's trip to Italy
    Ex-England U20 captain earns call-up to Italy squad ahead of Ireland clash
    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    FOOTBALL
    PSG's Di Maria 'never spoke badly' about United but expected jeers upon return
    PSG's Di Maria 'never spoke badly' about United but expected jeers upon return
    Liverpool pair urge German striker Werner to make Anfield switch
    Solskjaer: I can't do anything about struggling Sanchez
    IRELAND
    'Conor is a world class player': Van Graan not concerned by Murray's form during Six Nations
    'Conor is a world class player': Van Graan not concerned by Murray's form during Six Nations
    'It's exciting working with these players - the sky's the limit for them'
    Ban on British-trained runners competing in Ireland lifted amid equine flu outbreak
    ENGLAND
    Rice decision is a reminder of what Ireland have been getting wrong for decades
    Rice decision is a reminder of what Ireland have been getting wrong for decades
    Declan Rice rejects Ireland and declares for England
    Ban handed down for 'personal abuse of a player' after homophobic sledging storm

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie