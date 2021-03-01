Gordon Elliott barred from racing horses in Britain while investigation into image takes place

TRAINER GORDON ELLIOTT will not be allowed race horses in Britain while the investigation in Ireland continues to the image that appeared on social media over the weekend.

The news is a major announcement a fortnight out from the start of the 2021 Cheltenham Festival.

Elliott has apologised ‘profoundly for any offence’ that was caused after the picture was released of the trainer sitting on a dead horse on the gallops.

But British authorities have reacted and this evening revealed their decision. Owners of horse trained by Elliott will be permitted to transer them to a different trainer and run them at a British meeting, provided they comply with relevant rules.

“The BHA, which regulates racing in Britain, will use powers under its own rules to refuse to allow horses trained by Mr Elliott to race in Britain pending consideration of the outcome of the Irish investigation,” read the statement on their website.

“The action taken by the BHA recognises that Mr Elliott is licensed in Ireland, whose regulatory body, the IHRB, is carrying out its own investigation.

“However, Mr Elliott has entered horses to race in Britain, from which point the British Rules of Racing apply to him.

“The decision to refuse to allow horses trained by Mr Elliott to run in Britain is therefore an interim decision which the BHA regards as proportionate in these circumstances.

“In an earlier statement, the BHA said it was appalled by the image which undermined its values of respecting and caring for horses.”

