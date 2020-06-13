This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Goretzka's late goal leaves Bayern one win away from another Bundesliga title

Even without the suspended Robert Lewandowski and Thomas Müller, Bayern earned their 13th straight win.

By AFP Saturday 13 Jun 2020, 8:24 PM
25 minutes ago 277 Views 1 Comment
Leon Goretzka was the hero for Bayern Munich.
Image: DPA/PA Images
Leon Goretzka was the hero for Bayern Munich.
Image: DPA/PA Images

BAYERN MUNICH MOVED to within just one win of an eighth straight Bundesliga title as a late Leon Goretzka goal sealed a 2-1 victory over Borussia Mönchengladbach at the Allianz Arena today.

Teenage striker Joshua Zirkee put Bayern ahead before Benjamin Pavard’s own goal levelled for Gladbach, but Goretzka netted his third goal in five games with four minutes remaining.

Even without the suspended Robert Lewandowski and Thomas Müller, Bayern earned their 13th straight win in all competitions to re-establish their seven-point lead over Borussia Dortmund at the top of the table with three matches left.

Victory at relegation-threatened Werder Bremen on Tuesday will confirm Bayern as German champions in Hansi Flick’s first season in charge.

Second-placed Dortmund had earlier trimmed Bayern’s lead to four points when Erling Braut Haaland’s late header grabbed a dramatic 1-0 win at Fortuna Düsseldorf.

