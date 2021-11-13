Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 12°C Saturday 13 November 2021
Advertisement

Galway SHC in chaos as Gort withdraw from rescheduled semi-final due to Covid situation in squad

Gort were due to face defending champions St Thomas’ tomorrow.

By John Fallon Saturday 13 Nov 2021, 4:06 PM
17 minutes ago 1,439 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/5600873
Tomorrow's semi-final was originally due to take place last weekend.
Image: James Crombie/INPHO
Tomorrow's semi-final was originally due to take place last weekend.
Tomorrow's semi-final was originally due to take place last weekend.
Image: James Crombie/INPHO

THE GALWAY SHC title race has been thrown into chaos with Gort pulling out of tomorrow’s rescheduled semi-final against champions St Thomas’.

Their original clash last Sunday fell by the wayside following a Covid outbreak in the Gort camp on Friday night, but the game was refixed for Kenny Park in Athenry tomorrow at 12 noon.

However, Gort have today told Galway GAA that they will not be fulfilling the fixture because of the Covid situation in their squad.

A statement from Galway GAA said that having reviewed the situation they gave the go ahead for the fixture to go ahead tomorrow and

“Gort GAA club have informed Galway GAA that they will not be fulfilling their senior hurling championship semi-final v St Thomas’ tomorrow.

“Galway GAA CCC have reviewed all the evidence presented and have advised that the fixture stands. Failure to fulfil the fixture will be dealt with by Galway GAA CCC in the coming days,” said a statement from Galway GAA.

They have appealed to supporters not to turn up at Kenny Park tomorrow and said refunds will be made during the week.

Clarinbridge have already qualified for the Galway final which has been pencilled in for next Sunday (November 21) but it seems inevitable that Gort will appeal.

SEE SPORT
DIFFERENTLY

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.

Become a Member

BTL 5

Buy The42's latest book, Behind The Lines

About the author:

About the author
John Fallon
@The42_ie
sport@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie