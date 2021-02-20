Goshen roars back into Champion Hurdle picture and Dashel Drasher with landmark Ascot win

GOSHEN REIGNITED Champion Hurdle claims with an impressive victory in the Betway Kingwell Hurdle at Wincanton today.

Out of luck after falling at the final flight with the Triumph Hurdle at his mercy 12 months ago, Gary Moore’s five-year-old blew the opposition away with a devastating display as he returned to his best form of last season.

He settled well for Jamie Moore, who allowed Navajo Pass to give him a lead until the business end of the race.

👑 Redemption for Goshen



Kicking on after jumping three from home, the 100-30 victor quickly put daylight between himself and his rivals.

Song For Someone, the 11-10 favourite, appeared to struggle to compete with the early pace, but came through to finish a never-nearer second – 22 lengths behind the easy winner. Navajo Pass was third.

At Ascot, Dashel Drasher delivered a famous Grade One success for trainer Jeremy Scott and jockey Matt Griffiths in the Betfair Ascot Chase.

The front-running eight-year-old, scoring for the third time in succession at Ascot, took on favourite Cyrname early on the final circuit and then outpointed the latter’s stablemate Master Tommytucker up the straight to win by a hard-fought two lengths.

Dashel Drasher, sent off at 4-1, jumped well throughout and, after mastering Cyrname – who was again disappointing and quickly faded to be pulled up – he battled all the way to the line to keep Paul Nicholls’ second string at bay by two lengths.

Earlier Remastered put in an exemplary jumping display to make every yard of the running for trainer David Pipe and jockey Tom Scudamore in the Grade Two Bateaux London Reynoldstown Novices’ Chase.

There was a treble for the Skeltons, trainer Dan and jockey Harry, as Midnight River (5/4 fav), Captain Chaos (10/1) and Shannon Bridge (12/1) all won out at Ascot.

Harry Skelton riding Captain Chaos to victory. Source: PA

Meanwhile at Haydock, Third Wind held on from the rallying Lisnagar Oscar to provide Hughie Morrison with a big-race winner in the William Hill Rendlesham Hurdle.

Not currently in the Stayers’ Hurdle at Cheltenham, the winner was beating last year’s Stayers’ hero, who in turn was returning to form following a wind operation for Rebecca Curtis.

The runner-up was in fact giving 6lb to the winner and only went down by half a length,

Lord Du Mesnil booked his ticket for another date on Merseyside with a gutsy display in the William Hill Grand National Trial at Haydock.

Second 12 months ago, Richard Hobson’s stable star led them all a merry dance from the outset – and showed stamina and guts aplenty at the finish.

Having seemingly put the race to bed two out, Venetia Williams’ Achille arrived late on the scene but Lord Du Mesnil and Paul O’Brien were not to be denied.

