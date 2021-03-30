GAA inter-county senior teams expected to get green light to train from 19 April

SENIOR COUNTY GAA teams around the country are expected to get the green light to return to collective training from Monday 19 April.

It is understood the Government will confirm later today that GAA will regain its ‘elite’ status from that date which will allow training to commence again, when they release the latest update concerning the ease of restrictions following advice from NPHET.

In other sport related restrictions, non-contact training for U18s across all outdoor sports is to be permitted from 26 April. These training sessions will be in groups of no more than 15.

Golf and tennis are also in line to be allowed resume on the same date, three weeks from next Monday.

The resumption of GAA inter-county training will occur a week after club training at underage and adult level is allowed to take place again in Northern Ireland.

It is still unclear what shape the 2021 GAA season will take. The new date for training resumption would potentially put the weekend of 15-16 May as the starting date for competitive matches as the GAA have been consistently stated their desire to allow teams have a four-week collective pre-season.

The association’s Covid-19 advisory group is set to meet at some stage after the Government announcements when they will then deliver recommendations to the GAA’s CCCC as regards the new season.

