Ex Patriot wins feature race while Willie Mullins lands double at local track

EX PATRIOT CAME good for Ellmarie Holden as he won the family’s Holden Plant Rentals Shamrock Handicap Chase at Gowran Park on Saturday afternoon.

With Derek O’Connor up top, the six-year-old clawed back longtime leader Reach Up to dispute the lead three from home, and there was no dispute as he powered to the finish.

Ex Patriot wins the Holden Plant Rentals Shamrock Handicap Chase for Ellmarie Holden and Derek O'Connor 👏 pic.twitter.com/hxgPmk9XdQ — Gowran Park (@GowranPark1) March 9, 2019

Also at Gowran, Willie Mullins landed a double at his local track as David Mullins rode Voix Des Tiep to the maiden hurdle and Burrows Saint took the beginners chase with Paul Townend on board.

Andy Dunne joins Murray Kinsella and Ryan Bailey to discuss Joe Schmidt’s undroppables and how France might attack Ireland’s predictability in The42 Rugby Weekly.

Source: The42 Rugby Weekly/SoundCloud

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here: