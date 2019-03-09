This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 6 °C Saturday 9 March, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Ex Patriot wins feature race while Willie Mullins lands double at local track

Derek O’Connor took favourite Ex Patriot home in trainer Ellemarie Holden’s family race.

By The42 Team Saturday 9 Mar 2019, 8:11 PM
20 minutes ago 249 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4532778

EX PATRIOT CAME good for Ellmarie Holden as he won the family’s Holden Plant Rentals Shamrock Handicap Chase at Gowran Park on Saturday afternoon.

With Derek O’Connor up top, the six-year-old clawed back longtime leader Reach Up to dispute the lead three from home, and there was no dispute as he powered to the finish.

Also at Gowran, Willie Mullins landed a double at his local track as David Mullins rode Voix Des Tiep to the maiden hurdle and Burrows Saint took the beginners chase with Paul Townend on board.

Andy Dunne joins Murray Kinsella and Ryan Bailey to discuss Joe Schmidt’s undroppables and how France might attack Ireland’s predictability in The42 Rugby Weekly.


Source: The42 Rugby Weekly/SoundCloud

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team
@The42_ie
sport@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    SIX NATIONS
    Fortune on Wales' side as Gatland's men march on towards 'dream'
    Fortune on Wales' side as Gatland's men march on towards 'dream'
    Gatland's Wales dig deep at Murrayfield to set up Grand Slam bid against Ireland
    'What actually changed my mindset was reading a bit of McCaw’s book'
    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    FOOTBALL
    Lewandowski reaches landmark feat in six-goal rout as Bayern leapfrog Dortmund to go top
    Lewandowski reaches landmark feat in six-goal rout as Bayern leapfrog Dortmund to go top
    Solari vows to fight on at Real Madrid as he arrives eighty minutes late for press conference
    Knockaert stunner seals Seagulls win at Selhurst Park
    IRELAND
    Seamus Coleman withdraws from Everton starting XI before kick-off due to illness
    Seamus Coleman withdraws from Everton starting XI before kick-off due to illness
    Ireland captain Best 'fairly certain' he will retire after this year's World Cup
    Irish centurion's full focus on captaining club as life goes on after international duty
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    'The second-half we did not take it seriously' - Pochettino criticises Spurs players as slump continues
    'The second-half we did not take it seriously' - Pochettino criticises Spurs players as slump continues
    As it happened: Manchester City vs Watford, Premier League
    Saints defeat threatens Spurs' top-four hopes while Vardy brace seals first Leicester win for Rodgers

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie