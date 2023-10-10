Gaelic Player's Association Motion calls for an end to all pre-season competitions

THE GAELIC PLAYER’S Association is calling for an end to all pre-season competitions, with a motion going forward at this weekend’s AGM of the Gaelic Player’s Association.

Among their various motions is an eye-catching proposal, that reads; ‘Proposal to call on the GAA for the removal of pre-season competitions,’ submitted by the GPA National Executive Committee.

The rationale is explained as, ‘An adequate pre-season window is required post return-to play date in late November. Starting competitive games in early January does not facilitate an effective graduated increase in training load, ahead of the League. Driving pressure to return to training before the official sanctioned date and increasing cumulative demand on players across the calendar year.’

Various provincial councils would be unwilling to take such a measure for a variety of reasons, but high up on their list is how lucrative many of them are. The Dr McKenna Cup remains some of the best attended games in Ulster for example and the income from such games can help with various programmes in place and with other costs incurred throughout the year.

The Provincial Councils would also argue that without the pre-season competitions, counties would arrange challenge matches among themselves in any event.

Meanwhile, Clare hurler Shane O’Donnell has submitted a proposal that injury insurance cover should be increased across the various Gaelic Games bodies.

His proposal reads, ‘Players propose that the GPA call on GAA/LGFA/Camogie Association for improved injury coverage, addressing the inadequacy of the current insurance in safeguarding inter-county players from financial loss.’

The rationale behind the proposal reads: ‘Players out of pocket as a result of competing in Gaelic Games. Duty of care on the Associations to ensure adequate standards of care and welfare for players. Need to address the inadequacy of the current insurance in safeguarding inter-county players from financial loss, recognising their status as elite amateur athletes.

The Player’s Body will hold their annual meeting at the Midlands Hotel in Portlaoise this Saturday.