Monday 10 October 2022
Number of inter-county players using GPA counselling services rises by 61%

103 footballers and hurlers have received support from the players’ body so far this year.

By The42 Team Monday 10 Oct 2022, 6:28 PM
Gaelic Players Association's Tom Parsons.
Image: Ben Whitley/INPHO
Image: Ben Whitley/INPHO

THE NUMBER OF inter-county players accessing the Gaelic Players Association’s counselling services rose by 61% last year.

A total of 103 footballers and hurlers received support in the first nine months of 2022, in comparison with 64 players the year before. 

It was among the stand-out lines released ahead of the GPA’s post-AGM media briefing today in Portlaoise. 

In addition, 87% of male members said in July they found the split season was a positive experience.

“However, that was their verdict at a particular point in time,” the GPA statement said.

“Since then, some red flags have been raised about the training load and length of the season.  The GPA will carry out further consultation on these and other issues as part of our phase 2 review of the split season.”

The GPA also said a contact hours policy has been agreed in principle with the GAA, which will “guide the volume of training players should be asked to take part in by their inter-county management set-ups.”

