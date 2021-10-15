Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 11°C Friday 15 October 2021
Advertisement

GPA respond to GAA's 'surprisingly conservative' financial projections for Proposal B

The players’ body are ‘delighted’ that the Association’s figures show ‘no meaningful financial impact’ for the league-based championship.

By Kevin O'Brien Friday 15 Oct 2021, 10:47 AM
1 hour ago 1,148 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5575505
GPA CEO Tom Parsons.
Image: Brendan Moran/SPORTSFILE
GPA CEO Tom Parsons.
GPA CEO Tom Parsons.
Image: Brendan Moran/SPORTSFILE

THE GPA HAVE welcomed the GAA’s assertion that the league-based championship would only see a negligible drop in gate revenue if it is adopted at Special Congress on Saturday week. 

At a meeting with county board treasurers last night, the GAA’s finance department dismissed a claim by fixtures review task force member Conor O’Donoghue that Proposal B would be more lucrative for the Association.

O’Donoghue circulated a document earlier this week that suggested the GAA could earn an additional €10m due to the extra provincial and championship games provided in Proposal B. 

He predicted summertime championship attendances in excess of 18,000 based on Super 8s games, but the GAA projected that attendances for Proposal B would be closer to springtime Allianz League attendances of between 8,000 and 9,000.

In last night’s briefing with treasurers, GAA director of finance Ger Mulryan said that Proposal B would be expected to yield €18.8m, with Proposal A (redrawn provincial championships) expecting to bring in €19.3m and Proposal C (pre-Super 8s status quo) would draw €19.6m.

However, the GPA have put a positive spin on the GAA’s estimated attendance figures figures this morning, which they called “surprisingly conservative”.

The players’ body added they were “delighted” that the GAA projections would see only a small difference in revenue yielded, which is one of the main arguments against the radical format in Proposal B.

The full statement reads:

“The Gaelic Players Association are delighted that the GAA has confirmed that there will be no meaningful financial impact should Proposal B be backed at Special Congress, with only a 4.1% difference between any eventuality using the GAA’s surprisingly conservative attendance figures.

“Given that this has been a concern expressed, we’re happy to see it now clarified as it should put delegates’ minds at ease on this matter.

SEE SPORT
DIFFERENTLY

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.

Become a Member

“The decision can now be made solely on the widely acknowledged need for change, fairness to all counties and the development of players and counties across the country.”

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

About the author:

About the author
Kevin O'Brien
@kevobrien
kevin@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie