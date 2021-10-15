GPA respond to GAA's 'surprisingly conservative' financial projections for Proposal B

THE GPA HAVE welcomed the GAA’s assertion that the league-based championship would only see a negligible drop in gate revenue if it is adopted at Special Congress on Saturday week.

At a meeting with county board treasurers last night, the GAA’s finance department dismissed a claim by fixtures review task force member Conor O’Donoghue that Proposal B would be more lucrative for the Association.

O’Donoghue circulated a document earlier this week that suggested the GAA could earn an additional €10m due to the extra provincial and championship games provided in Proposal B.

He predicted summertime championship attendances in excess of 18,000 based on Super 8s games, but the GAA projected that attendances for Proposal B would be closer to springtime Allianz League attendances of between 8,000 and 9,000.

In last night’s briefing with treasurers, GAA director of finance Ger Mulryan said that Proposal B would be expected to yield €18.8m, with Proposal A (redrawn provincial championships) expecting to bring in €19.3m and Proposal C (pre-Super 8s status quo) would draw €19.6m.

However, the GPA have put a positive spin on the GAA’s estimated attendance figures figures this morning, which they called “surprisingly conservative”.

The players’ body added they were “delighted” that the GAA projections would see only a small difference in revenue yielded, which is one of the main arguments against the radical format in Proposal B.

The full statement reads:

“The Gaelic Players Association are delighted that the GAA has confirmed that there will be no meaningful financial impact should Proposal B be backed at Special Congress, with only a 4.1% difference between any eventuality using the GAA’s surprisingly conservative attendance figures.

“Given that this has been a concern expressed, we’re happy to see it now clarified as it should put delegates’ minds at ease on this matter.

“The decision can now be made solely on the widely acknowledged need for change, fairness to all counties and the development of players and counties across the country.”

