Advertisement
Read Next
More Stories
Ben Brady/INPHO GPA CEO Tom Parsons.
Players' Voice
GPA to call on GAA to remove pre-season competitions as motions passed at AGM
Meanwhile, Aisling Maher,, Kieran Lillis, Damien Comer and Cora Staunton were elected to the GPA National Executive Committee.
676
0
1 hour ago

THE GAELIC PLAYERS Association [GPA] will call on the GAA to remove pre-season competitions after a motion was passed at its Annual General Meeting this morning.

One of five motions down for decision, it was submitted by the GPA National Executive Committee [GPA NEC] and received a 90% backing.

The four other motions passed unanimously, as 100 players from across the country gathered at the Midlands Park Hotel in Portlaoise.

The GPA will also call on the GAA, LGFA and Camogie Association for improved injury coverage, after a motion headed up by Clare hurler Shane O’Donnell, while others passed will see a call for the GPA’s representation on GAA’s central council to be doubled from one to two, the amending of past player GPA membership eligibility from five years to three years on inter-county panels and the changing of officer roles within the GPA NEC: the removal of the secretary post, and addition of vice-president.

Also at the AGM, Aisling Maher (Dublin Camogie), Kieran Lillis (Laois Football), Damien Comer (Galway Football) and Cora Staunton (Mayo Football) were elected to the NEC, replacing Aoife Murray (Cork Camogie), Ciaran Kilkenny (Dublin Football), Philip Greene (Sligo Football) and Niamh Hanniffy (Galway Camogie) who have stepped down.

Author
The 42 Team
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     