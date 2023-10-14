GPA to call on GAA to remove pre-season competitions as motions passed at AGM

THE GAELIC PLAYERS Association [GPA] will call on the GAA to remove pre-season competitions after a motion was passed at its Annual General Meeting this morning.

One of five motions down for decision, it was submitted by the GPA National Executive Committee [GPA NEC] and received a 90% backing.

The four other motions passed unanimously, as 100 players from across the country gathered at the Midlands Park Hotel in Portlaoise.

Players from all across the country gathered in Portlaoise this morning for the 2023 GPA AGM.



A number of key motions were down for decision while the election of new members of the GPA's National Executive Committee also took place.

The GPA will also call on the GAA, LGFA and Camogie Association for improved injury coverage, after a motion headed up by Clare hurler Shane O’Donnell, while others passed will see a call for the GPA’s representation on GAA’s central council to be doubled from one to two, the amending of past player GPA membership eligibility from five years to three years on inter-county panels and the changing of officer roles within the GPA NEC: the removal of the secretary post, and addition of vice-president.

Also at the AGM, Aisling Maher (Dublin Camogie), Kieran Lillis (Laois Football), Damien Comer (Galway Football) and Cora Staunton (Mayo Football) were elected to the NEC, replacing Aoife Murray (Cork Camogie), Ciaran Kilkenny (Dublin Football), Philip Greene (Sligo Football) and Niamh Hanniffy (Galway Camogie) who have stepped down.